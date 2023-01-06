Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Week 18

Throughout the week, DraftKings contributors join The Sweat to give their favorite picks for upcoming events. Below is a collection of top DraftKings plays from The Sweat for Week 18 of the NFL season.

Watch The Sweat LIVE weekdays at 11:00 a.m. ET on the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $2.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

On Thursday, DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for this week’s main NFL slate.

Pearce’s Picks:

QB: Desmond Ridder ($4,900)

RB: Latavius Murray ($5,400)

WR: Justin Jefferson ($9,100)

TE: Jordan Akins ($3,000)

DST: Eagles DST ($4,000)

Geoff’s Picks:

QB: Sam Howell ($4,900)

RB: Cam Akers ($6,200)

WR: Chris Olave ($6,200), Van Jefferson ($3,900), Byron Pringle ($3,300)

TE: Albert Okwuegbunam ($2,900)

DST: Texans DST ($2,700), Vikings DST ($2,900)

Watch the segments below for their full analysis!

Quarterback

VIDEO:

Running Back

VIDEO:

Wide Receiver

VIDEO:

Tight End

VIDEO:

DST

VIDEO:

On Thursday, DraftKings contributors Steve Buchanan and Julian Edlow joined The Sweat to discuss picks on DraftKings Sportsbook.

VIDEO:

On Friday, DraftKings contributors Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to discuss NFL Week 18 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

VIDEO:

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: $2.5M Fantasy Football Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.