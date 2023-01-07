Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 8

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the six-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks at Los Angeles Clippers, $9,700 — The Hawks have lost five of their last seven games. This is their second game in LA in three days. They must stop the bleeding now because their road swing isn’t coming to an end any time soon. The Hawks only play five home games this month. They’ve dropped to 18-21 and their playoff hopes are on the line. This is a critical moment in the season. The Hawks could be contenders or could yet again be a major disappointment. Young must put this team on his back. He’s scored over 55 DKFP in two of the last three games, but he’s been below average from behind the 3-point line — 6-for-20 in the last three games. If the threes don’t fall and Deuce Young shows up, then the Hawks lose and Trae is a bust. If they fall, Hawks win and Young is optimal.

D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, $7,300 — Anthony Edwards ($9,100) leads the Timberwolves with a 28.5% usage rate. If he cannot suit up on Sunday, his absence will be felt. Edwards was only able to play 23 minutes on Friday, so Russell picked up the slack — 42.75 DKFP. With Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns off the court, Russell leads the team with a 28.4% usage rate. Edwards has played in all 40 of Minnesota’s games this season, so anticipating his absence might be putting the cart before the horse. However, with Edwards always in action, it remains to be seen what Russell can do when he is in complete control of the offense, especially in a pristine matchup on Sunday night.

Value

Duane Washington Jr., Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, $3,600 — PG Chris Paul left Friday’s game early and was unable to play in the second half. The Suns’ back court was already without Devin Booker and Cam Payne. Washington played 25 minutes and scored 27 DKFP on Friday night. Damion Lee ($3,300) scored 16 DKFP in 24 minutes and is worth a consideration on Sunday night.

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder, $3,100 — Dallas is on the second night of a back-to-back, and they love to rest their players on the weekend. Hardy could sit or Luka Doncic could sit. Whoever suits up for the Mavs will be a key play on the Sunday slate with a matchup against the Thunder on tap (OKC ranks fifth in pace). Hardy has missed a lot of action due to injury, but he returned to the rotation on Thursday. In 15 minutes off the bench, he carried a 25.4% usage rate and scored 22 DKFP.

Forward

Studs

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, $10,200 — Brooklyn lost one game in December and two since Thanksgiving weekend. They’ve played six road games in their last seven and won five of those away contests. They're on the road for one more in Miami. This is an opportunity to cement their position as the best team in the East — maybe the NBA. Durant has been carrying the Nets on this road trip. Over the last six games, Durant is averaging 53.75 DKFP with a 33.0% usage rate in 34.5 MPG. In the tightly contested games — which Miami will be — Durant plays closer to 40 minutes. In Friday night’s epic battle with the Pelicans, Durant had a 41.6% usage rate.

Value

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks, $4,900 — Oklahoma City is not a door mat. The Thunder are 12-9 at home. They beat the Wizards by 17 on Friday night and the Celtics by 33 on Tuesday (both home games). The Mavs will likely be resting players on Sunday. This improves the Thunder’s odds and boosts their players production. Williams has averaged 30.9 DKFP across 30 MPG for an average return of 6.4x in the last seven games.

Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, $3,200 — Keep a close eye on Minnesota’s injury report Sunday afternoon. Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid ($5,200) left Friday night’s blowout win early. Their absence on Sunday would increase the usage rates for the Timberwolves’ remaining stars and it will create value opportunities. Prince has not done much since returning from injury, but he hasn’t played much. If Edwards and Reid are out, then Prince should log at least 25 minutes in an extremely favorable matchup.

Center

Studs

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, $6,900 — This should be an up-tempo game with plenty of opportunities for Gobert to pad his stats. Minnesota ranks seventh in pace and Houston ranks 12th. Houston has the third-worst defense in the NBA and the worst offense (106.2 offensive efficiency rating). This means that it should be easy for Gobert to score and there should be plenty of rebounding opportunities. In the last two games, Gobert has scored 44.5 and 54.25 DKFP.

Value

Moses Brown, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks, $3,200 — It’s hard to predict the Clippers’ rotation — they’re old. In the last two games, Brown played 19 and 27 minutes. In the eight previous games, Brown exceeded seven minutes once. In the last two games, he’s scored 27.5 and 30.75 DKFP, with a double-double in both games.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $150K Fadeaway [$50K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.