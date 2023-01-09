DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Sony Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR remains in Hawaii for the second consecutive week, as Waialae Country Club hosts the Sony Open. The course will play as a par 70 that measures 7,044 yards and features Bermuda greens.

After last week’s no-cut event, we are back to a standard full-field PGA TOUR event with a 36-hole cut. Waialae is on the opposite end of the spectrum as Kapalua, as that was a driver’s paradise whereas this week it will be all about hitting fairways and being precise with your irons. There are only two par 5s this week, but both should be reachable in two for the majority of the field.

Speaking of the field, it’s a pretty good one, featuring seven of the top-25 ranked players in the world. Hideki Matsuyama headlines the big names, as he is back to defend his title, while Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Tom Kim and Cameron Young will all be teeing it up this week.

Sungjae Im ($10,300)

Im opened his 2023 with a very strong showing at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, finishing in a tie for 13th place. He made 24 birdies compared to just six bogeys (and one double), which has become quite the theme for the two-time PGA TOUR winner. Im closed out 2022 on absolute fire, posting five top-10 finishes (including three runner-up finishes) across his last nine starts.

In that time frame, Im ranks second in this field in total birdies made, fifth in eagles and 13th in bogey avoidance. If you take a more broad view, he ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, SG: Off-the-Tee and SG: Total. He’s been absolutely locked in for some time now and is the best player in this field, despite being the second-highest-priced golfer on DraftKings this week.

At just $10,300, Im should be the first guy you lock into your lineups in both cash games and GPPs alike, as no one in this field has the floor/ceiling combination that he offers.

Cameron Davis ($8,500)

Davis used to be a beacon of inconsistency but turned that around last year as he missed just five cuts across his 24 PGA TOUR starts. The stats bare this out as well, as the Aussie ranks seventh in this field in SG: Total across his past 48 rounds, thanks to an incredibly well-rounded game (13th in SG: T2G, 15th in SG: BS and 31st in SG: P).

After missing the cut in his first career start at Waialae, Davis has now made three straight, while posting a T9 and two additional top-31 finishes in that time frame. It’s no surprise that he’s had success at this event, being that it usually turns out to be a birdie fest. Davis ranked 13th on the PGA TOUR in birdie or better percentage last season and ranks No. 1 in this field in total birdies across his past 48 rounds.

His $8,500 price tag is a really nice value this week when you consider some of the options priced around him.

Keith Mitchell ($8,300)

Mitchell had a great season in 2021-22, posting five top-five finishes, including a T7 at this very event. He’s played Waialae five times now, finishing T25 or better in four of those starts. Out of everyone in this field who has made at least three starts at the Sony Open, Mitchell ranks sixth in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at 1.23 at Waialae.

Over his past 48 rounds in this field, Mitchell ranks No. 2 in this field in SG: Off-the-Tee and 17th in SG: Total as well. Mitchell should be living in the fairway this week, giving him quality looks at birdie on most holes. He also crushed par 5s last season, ranking 12th on the PGA TOUR in par 5 scoring average, which will be important this week as you’ll absolutely need to take advantage of both par 5s on the course. In addition to all of this, Mitchell also is a much better putter on Bermuda greens, which is what is featured this week. His lone PGA TOUR victory, which was at the Honda Classic, was a par 70 which also featured Bermuda.

All the contextual factors are in place for Mitchell to crush this week, and he’s simply too cheap for his talent level at just $8,300 on DraftKings.

