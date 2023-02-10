Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Super Bowl LVII Showdown

Throughout the week, DraftKings contributors join The Sweat to give their favorite picks for upcoming events. Below is a collection of top DraftKings plays from The Sweat for Super Bowl LVII.

DraftKings contributors Julian Edlow, Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Super Bowl LVII.

Julian’s Picks:

QB: Patrick Mahomes ($16,500 Captain)

RB: Miles Sanders ($7,800)

WR: A.J. Brown ($9,200)

TE: Travis Kelce ($10,600)

Value Play: Skyy Moore ($3,800)

Geoff’s Picks:

QB: Jalen Hurts ($16,800 Captain)

RB: Kenneth Gainwell ($5,000)

WR: DeVonta Smith ($8,600), Skyy Moore ($3,800)

TE: Travis Kelce ($10,600)

Value Play: Kenneth Gainwell ($5,000)

Pearce’s Picks:

QB: Jalen Hurts ($16,800 Captain)

RB: Jerick McKinnon ($6,800)

WR: A.J. Brown ($9,200)

TE: Travis Kelce ($10,600)

Value Play: Eagles DST ($3,600)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football value play for Super Bowl LVII.

Geoff’s Pick: Marcus Kemp ($200)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich joined The Sweat to give his favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Captain play for Super Bowl LVII.

Geoff’s Pick: Miles Sanders ($11,700 Captain)

Watch the segment below for his full analysis!

VIDEO:

