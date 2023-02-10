Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 10

Some nights it is very difficult to find value on a slate. This is not one of those nights. Thanks to a couple big-name absences and Thursday’s trade deadline, I can safely say that there’s an abundance of opportunities for potential savings on this 11-game schedule. However, selecting which of these spots is best for DFS is going to be what differentiates lineups.

Let’s dive into the madness.

C Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, $3,200

Earlier this week, it was unclear just how much Charlotte was going to ship out at the trade deadline. We now have clarity. The Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Clippers and Jalen McDaniels to the 76ers, opening up a glut of minutes in the team’s frontcourt rotation. Several players will be asked to step-up in light of these moves — Nick Richards ($3,000) and JT Thor ($3,000) should see some action in Boston — but the obvious beneficiary here is Williams. The rookie from Duke has been used sparingly so far in 2022-23, yet his efficiency numbers are tantalizing to say the least. Per 36, Williams is averaging 18.2 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. The 21-year-old is also shooting a cool 64.8% from the field and registering 1.18 DKFP per minute logged — ranking behind only LaMelo Ball ($10,200) on Charlotte’s current roster. It’d be shocking if Williams doesn’t draw his first career start this evening. It’d be even more shocking if he doesn’t bring back 8x or 9x value.

It’s odd that Sexton’s price tag has only jumped $200 since we last saw him. The former lottery pick drew his 11th start of the season in Wednesday’s loss to Minnesota, as the likes of Mike Conley and Malik Beasley were unavailable due to their inclusion in a reported trade. That transaction is now official and it appears likely that Sexton is now pencilled in as a starter for the remainder of 2022-23. Sexton managed a season-high 37.75 DKFP against the Timberwolves, scoring 22 points with five assists in 31.2 minutes of action. The 24-year-old is averaging a respectable 28.6 DKFP per start with the Jazz, though we know his ceiling is much higher, as Sexton produced an eye-popping 24.3 points per game as a starter with the Cavaliers back in 2020-21. Talen Horton-Tucker ($3,400) is also viable this evening — especially if Jordan Clarkson ($6,600; illness) is unable to play through a questionable tag — but Sexton is clearly the top dollar-per-dollar option on this roster.

With Josh Hart now in New York and Justise Winslow (ankle) still sidelined with an injury, the Blazers suddenly have a lot of minutes open at the wing. In the longterm, a majority of those will be filled by Matisse Thybulle — whose defensive acumen should pair nicely with Damian Lillard ($10,900) and Anfernee Simons ($6,800) — but with the former 76er likely unavailable on Friday, expect Sharpe to have a massive role against the Thunder. Sharpe’s involvement has been steadily rising in recent weeks, anyway, as the London, Ontario native has logged at least 19.0 minutes in six of his last seven appearances. That stretch includes Wednesday’s victory over Golden State, where the rookie collected 13 points, seven rebounds and 23.75 DKFP. Nassir Little ($3,000) is another name to keep an eye on in what should be an uptempo matchup with Oklahoma City. The Thunder own the league’s third-fastest pace (102.3).

