Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 11

Saturday Night NBA DFS features a full-size slate this weekend. It’s a big one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some research and make some picks, as we gear up for the eight-game main slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings, $12,200 — This is a rematch from last night. The new-look Mavs were able to keep pace with the up-tempo Kings (ninth in Pace), and won 122-114. That was without Doncic. How will Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic gel? This isn’t the first time that Kyrie Irving has split responsibilities with a superstar. There will be nights where Irving cuts into Doncic’s volume, and there will be nights when Irving’s presence creates favorable matchups for Doncic. It’s too early to tell, but this is a paced-up game and the Kings are not strong defensively — 113.1 Defensive Efficiency Rating (23rd).

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs, $9,500 — The Spurs are coming off a double-overtime loss to the Pistons. Their entire roster was out on Friday and it looks like that will be the case again on Saturday. Their status as 13-point road dogs seems to be a significant clue. There is blowout concerns, but if it gets to that point, it likely would mean a hot night from Trae Young. When healthy, the Spurs are a great DFS Target. The Spurs present a charitable matchup with a 117.9 Defensive Efficiency Rating (30th) and an advantageous 103.6 in Pace (7th). That’s when healthy.

Value

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz at New York Knicks, $4,000 — Following the trade deadline, Sexton has become a starter. He played 31 minutes on Wednesday (37.75 DKFP) and 37 minutes in Utah’s dramatic comeback win from down double digits in the fourth quarter at Toronto. Sexton scored 37 DKFP in that win on Friday. His minutes are up, his shot attempts are up and on the back-to-back, DraftKings was unable to adjust his salary accordingly.

Devonte’ Graham, San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, $3,100 — Similar to Sexton and the Jazz value, the Spurs’ rotation has changed post trade deadline and they’re on a back-to-back. The underpriced chalky Spurs will receive the same DFS treatment on Saturday. Graham did not start on Friday, but he played 37 minutes and scored 42.25 DKFP on 22 shot attempts (6-for-16 3-pointers). He wasn’t particularly efficient but the volume is hard to ignore at this price.

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors, $10,800 — As is the case with most teams at the moment, no one knows what the Lakers’ rotations and roles will be. James’ role should be well defined as the Lakers make a playoff run. They need to win every game they can to sneak in, but this by no means guarantees that James will play every night. With his scoring title taken care of, he might sit more frequently. However, when he is cleared to play, he should be doing everything he can to get his team into the playoffs. With Curry out, this is a winnable game. It’s also an actionable game in DFS. Both teams play at breakneck speeds. The Lakers are third in Pace and the Warriors are No. 1.

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers, $9,700 — With Kyle Kuzma out on Wednesday, Porzingis scored 57.75 DKFP (8-for-14 3PA). Kuzma will be out again on Saturday. Porzingis has 49 DKFP or more in six of his last eight games. Saturday should certainly be his seventh. The Pacers got rolled last night by the short-handed Suns. They’re not playing good basketball at the moment, and haven’t been that great to begin with. They rank 24th in defense — 113.4 Defensive Efficiency Rating. On top of that, they play up-tempo basketball — 103.9 in Pace (4th). Porzingis is a safe play with plenty of upside.

Value

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz at New York Knicks, $3,300 — This isn’t the hottest member of the Jazz, but on the back-to-back, THT could have an increased role on Saturday. Even if his role is the same, he’s still under priced for his post trade deadline position. In the last two games, he’s played 25 and 27 minutes and fired double-digit shots while adding rebounds, assists and blocks. He scored 26.75 DKFP (8.9x value) on Wednesday and 32.25 DKFP (9.5x) on Friday. DraftKings has not had time to adjust his salary.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets, $11,600 — Denver is coming off a disappointing, but not so much embarrassing, loss to the much improved Orlando Magic. The Nuggets need to get back on track, and they should be able to handle the Hornets on the road. Jamal Murray could be out. This would mean more activity from the already active walking triple-double that is Nikola Jokic. The Hornets present a charitable matchup with a 113.6 Defensive Efficiency Rating (25th) and an appealing 103.4 in Pace (8th). Over the last five games, Jokic is averaging 67 DKFP per game.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz at New York Knicks, $5,700 — Everyone will pay down or pay up. Kessler is in No Man’s Land, so his ownership will be microscopic. He has not quite shown that he has consistent slate-breaking upside (23 points and nine rebounds on Friday), but he’s improving every game. In the last six games, he has fantasy scores of 42, 53, 33, 37 and 36 DKFP. On the back-to-back, the rookie’s young legs could get extra run.

Value

Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets $3,500 — This is not a great matchup but it’s a great situation. The first-round pick out of Duke looks like he is finally going to get consistent playing time. His price still reflects his role before the trade deadline. On Friday, Williams started for the first time ever and played 31 minutes (career high). As a result, he scored 32.25 DKFP. He’s averaged 1.2 FPPM this season, but coach Steve Clifford is reluctant to play rookies. Now, Clifford has no choice.

Zach Collins, San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks, $4,100 — As was speculated for weeks, Jakob Poeltl was shipped out of San Antonio. Collins was the starting center on Friday night, and he scored 49.25 DKFP in 35 minutes. There’s a chance that he could receive some rest on Saturday, so monitor his status on Twitter by following @DKLive.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $300K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.