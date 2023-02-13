Is it true that “nobody” believed in the Chiefs?

The crew from The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz were dealing with the Super Bowl hangover on Monday ... although some were dealing with it better than others.

A disgusting and gassy @MichaelRyanRuiz got sent to the penalty box for his foul behavior this morning but instead he went somewhere else....



https://t.co/5criV2cGWk pic.twitter.com/e3usbnbhed — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 13, 2023

In talking about the Big Game, the notion that somehow the Chiefs had been discounted or disrespected came up.

Chris Cote asked what Travis Kelce was talking about when he said nobody respected them when, in fact, quite a few people did in fact respect them and had them as one of the Super Bowl favorites before, during and after the regular season and during Super Bowl week.

Jessica said she thought it had to do with the fact that the Fox pregame show was all on the Eagles, but then she noted that people on social media were complaining about manufactured outrage. She did point out that there were people who were not that high on the Chiefs to start the year after they had lost Tyreek Hill during the offseason.

Did we all disrespect the Chiefs?



https://t.co/lYH1XyoGLN pic.twitter.com/5SiDZG9QaZ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 13, 2023

Chris conceded that people may have been slightly higher on the Bills, but the Chiefs were basically everyone’s No. 2 pick and thus that makes you one of the favorites and you can’t say that you were disrespected.

Dan says he could see how it could be misconstrued that Kelce may have been talking to the Fox broadcast in particular, but says he took it the same way that Chris did.

“What do you mean people doubted you? Everyone knows how great you guys are?”

Mike asks how many times have Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes been underdogs in their careers and it’s one of the few times in their careers that they didn’t have to manufacture the doubt. Jessica chimed in with the fact that the odds flipped at the half and created some doubt.

Witty posited that there’s never been a better time to be a coach manufacturing the “nobody believes in us” rallying cry as there is always somebody out there — a Stugotz, if you will — who will help you create that narrative.

Dan agrees and says that this is the end result of everybody having a microphone. He says it’s easier to make it us against the world because somebody on Twitter has said they think the Chiefs should be an underdog and it’s the greatest indignity that Travis Kelce has ever heard.

Dan circles back to his point that these two teams were actually very similar and if the Chiefs and Eagles played a hundred times it would be close every time. He thinks the difference on Sunday was that the Chiefs perfected the offense they needed in that game in the second half. As Stugotz pointed out, someone had to win and someone had to lose.

Later in the show, Stugotz began to look ahead to Mahomes’ legacy ...

“He’s on track to be the greatest quarterback we’ve ever seen, but it’s not how you start it’s how you finish…he’s in the Eli Manning conversation.”



- @Stugotz790 on Patrick Mahomes.



https://t.co/6grHeVyptO

https://t.co/Wwh6dBveR6 pic.twitter.com/CP4gINFO2Q — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 13, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Sentences Said At Your Super Bowl Party

The show is proving we’re completely washed with how everyone feels on Super Bowl Monday. Billy and Witty have strong feelings about Rihanna’s halftime show. Plus, what sentences were said by someone at EVERY Super Bowl Party? Why did the Chiefs think they were disrespected? And who are Super Bowl commercials even for? Then, local insider Mike Ryan updates us on the University of Miami OC search and Lionel Messi.

The Big Suey: Scoops Without Dips

Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container provide legitimate, top-tier Super Bowl analysis including the greatness of Andy Reid as a coach. We take a trip around the room to brag about our Super Bowl food spreads before finding out about Witty’s solo steak night. Is it insane behavior to eat Tostitos Scoops without dips? Also, Mike is dressed in his clothes from last night, and Patrick Mahomes may already be the best player to ever do it.

Hour 1: The Sounds And Smells Of The Shipping Container

If you’re making today about anything other than Pat Mahomes’ greatness, shouldn’t proper footing be part of the analysis? Did “technology and future stuff” pass legendary groundskeeper George Toma by? What does it mean that Mahomes did this against a great team? Plus, Stugotz’s updated Top 5 Quarterbacks, Witty wants everyone to succumb to self-driving cars, and Mike wants to know why we won’t talk about the aliens.

Hour 2: This Thing We Call Life

After we get to the Ticketmaster controversy, Mike Schur joins us to discuss “jingoistic b******t,” his Stat of the Day, and becoming a meme before we bully him relentlessly. Then, it’s time for some Monday staples: Stugotz’s Weekend Observations and the final edition of Tony’s Top 5. Plus, what are the details on Stu trying to secure a PJ?

Postgame Show: Happy Birthday Abe Lincoln

The Tubi commercial, speaking angrily at your Apple TV remote, the boring Fox broadcast, opinions on the halftime show, taking offense on behalf of Andy Reid, and the Chris Berman postgame moment.

