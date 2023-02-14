Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Warriors Showdown on February 14

Among the five games in the NBA on Tuesday will be a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors. This will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider while building your lineups.

Captain’s Picks

Kawhi Leonard ($15,200 CP): In a surprising turn of events, the Clippers have a clean injury report for this matchup. Leonard sat out their last game Friday against the Bucks, so since he hasn’t taken the floor in nearly a week, he should be well rested. When he has been available, he hasn’t been limited, averaging 37 minutes over his last 15 games. During that span, he provided 28.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Paul George ($14,700 CP): After battling his own injury issues, George has been as busy as Leonard, logging an average of 36 minutes over his last 11 games. His numbers have been just as impressive, given his averages of 22.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.9 three-pointers during that stretch. He and Leonard have arguably the highest floors in this game, making both ideal options for this important position.

UTIL Plays

Jordan Poole ($8,800): It will be interesting to see how the Warriors handle things since they just played Monday. Klay Thompson ($9,200) has not played on consecutive days yet this season, but with Stephen Curry (lower leg) out, head coach Steve Kerr said that he is hoping to have Thompson available for this matchup. If he doesn’t play, Poole would be looking at a hefty workload. Even if he does, Poole has scored at least 46 DKFP in three of the last four games with Curry out.

Kevon Looney ($4,200): The Warriors’ experiment to bring Looney off the bench didn’t last long. They put him back in the starting five before Curry went down, but now he is even further cemented in that role. He’s not flashy, and he still doesn’t log hefty minutes, even when he starts. However, he has averaged 7.1 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over his last 10 games, leaving him with the potential to provide value at this salary.

Ty Jerome ($3,600): Jerome had already carved out an important role for the Warriors this season, but they need him even more now that Curry is out. They added Gary Payton II (abdomen) at the trade deadline, but he’s going to be out for at least a month. That should mean Jerome, who has scored at least 16.3 DKFP in six straight games, will remain one of their primary guards off the bench.

Fades

Mason Plumlee ($7,200): The Clippers made a few moves at the trade deadline, one of which was bringing over Plumlee from the Hornets. They were lacking size behind starting center Ivica Zubac ($6,400), so bringing in Plumlee provides them with an added option for when they face bigger teams. That won’t be the case against the Warriors, who often like to play small. Add in him probably coming off the bench behind Zubac and Plumlee is way too risky at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

The status of Thompson could be pivotal for this matchup. If he plays, the Warriors would likely have a much better chance at keeping things close. If he sits, things could get ugly in a hurry against a Clippers team that is finally healthy. Even if Thompson does take the floor, the Warriors are just 7-21 on the road, and they could be dealing with tired legs after just playing Monday. Look for the Clippers to take advantage and pull out a win on their home floor.

Final Score: Clippers 118, Warriors 108

