Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 14

BOS is playing the first game of a back-to-back. GS, ORL and WAS played last night. Robert Williams III ($6,000) is the only notable player who is questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has two games with a total over 230 - SAC/PHO (234) and WAS/POR (236). The Bucks are the biggest favorite at 9 points over the Celtics while the Clippers are 8.5-favorites over the Warriors. The PHO/SAC game has the tightest spread at 2.5 points. There are no home dogs tonight.

Guard

Studs

Derrick White, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($7,100) – White has exceeded points expectations 90% of the time this season, despite being a supplementary role for much of the season. Recently, though, due to all the injuries in the Celtics’ backcourt, White has truly shined. Over the last 11 games, he’s averaged 33.8 minutes, 18.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5 assists and 1.1 blocks while shooting 49% from the field and 44% from downtown. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP four times over that span with a high of 64.75 DKFP. Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart are out for tonight while Jayson Tatum ($11,300) is doubtful. With those three off the court this season, White has seen a 12.3% usage rate bump to 29.7%.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards at Portland Trail Blazers ($8,000) – Beal has had a “quiet” season. He’s missed a ton of games due to injury but hasn’t really popped off and entered the consciousness of many. Over the last five games, though, he’s been better than solid, going for at least 40 DKFP in each of those contests. He’s playing over 32 minutes and the usage rate has been in the mid-to-high 30 percent range. The Trail Blazers have been dead-last in defensive rating over the last 10 games and have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 9.4% above league average.

Other Options - Damian Lillard ($11,100), De’Aaron Fox ($9,100), Chris Paul ($7,700)

Value

Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks ($5,700) – White sees a massive usage rate bump with Smart, Brown and Tatum off the floor. Well, Brogdon has seen a 13.1% increase to 36.2%! Wowzers. Granted, the sample size is small at only 82 minutes but still. Brogdon is averaging 1.1 DKFP per minute. The only concern is that he’s been dealing with a sore Achilles and played 18 minutes last game, but he’s listed as probable.

Other Options - Sam Hauser ($4,600), Monte Morris ($5,100), Matisse Thybulle ($3,000), Shaedon Sharpe ($3,700)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics ($12,700) – The price is high, and so is the chance of a blowout. Giannis averages a ridiculous 1.73 DKFP per minute and has exceeded points expectations 70% of the time this season. He can go for 80 DKFP on any given night and the floor is relatively high. Three games ago, he only played 23 minutes in a blowout but still put up 50.75 DKFP. Decisions, decisions. What if the Celtics somehow keep it close? And the ownership is depressed due to the risk of a blowout?

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic ($9,700) – This may not be the most fantasy-friendly environment, as both teams have been playing at a middling pace and the Magic have been 5th in defensive rating over the last 10 games. That said, Siakam plays close to 40 minutes a night and garners around a 30% usage rate. He has faced Orlando three times this season and gone for 39, 62.25 and 58.5 DKFP.

Other Options - Kristaps Porzingis ($9,900)

Value

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards ($3,000) – In his Portland debut, Thybulle painted a masterpiece, stroking 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 3 blocks, which translated to 34 DKFP. The usage rate was 16.5%! Usually, that number is way below 10%. The important number is that he played 27 minutes. Will that last and be the New World Order? That remains to be seen, especially if his offense becomes a liability. For now, though, the Trail Blazers have been dead-last in defensive rating over the last 10 games so I’d imagine that Billups will want to continue addressing that issue, which should provide plenty of playing time for Thybulle, the defensive savant.

Other Options - Khris Middleton ($5,400), Kevin Huerter ($5,300), Josh Okogie ($4,600)

Center

Studs

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings ($8,100) – Over the last four games, Ayton has gone for 57.5, 56.75, 3 and 45.75 DKFP. He’s double-doubled in 11 of the last 15 games and the usage rate has been in the 25% range. He’s also been contributing in the defensive categories. The Suns have been 23rd in defensive rating over the last 10 games and have boosted the FPPM to centers by 4.99% above league average. In the only prior meeting with the Kings, Ayton went for 34.5 DKFP. That game was back in November, though, when he was garnering a usage rate in the teens. Ayton could match or exceed the DKFP production of some of the higher-priced options.

Other Options - Domantas Sabonis ($9,600)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers ($4,100) – Looney isn’t the most exciting player, for both real life and fantasy. He’s viable, though, and is an important piece for the Warriors. From a fantasy perspective, he’s averaging 1.01 DKFP per minute, and that ain’t bad, yo. The Clippers have size with Zubac and Plumlee, so Looney will likely see significant run in this one. He’s played 23 and 31 minutes in the last two contests and put up 29.25 and 36.75 DKFP. As long as he’s on the floor, he should be able to produce, and I think he gets the playing time tonight.

Other Options - Drew Eubanks ($4,400)

