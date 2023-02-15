NASCAR Fantasy Rankings: DFS Picks on DraftKings for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona

The rankings below are based on a mixture of expected output and DraftKings’ NASCAR salaries for Friday. The ordering is not based on the highest projected fantasy totals, but rather by the value of each driver.

The DraftKings NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona slate locks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

1. Chase Elliott ($10,600) — The 2020 Cup Series champ is not racing at Daytona to patiently turn laps in the back. He’s going out there to win and to lead laps. Forget about place differential points. Elliott can be optimal by leading the majority of laps and winning.

2. Grant Enfinger ($9,300) — Grandfather Enfinger is still around. After lacking sponsorship dollars, he got dropped by ThorSport. The 2019 regular season champ has resuscitated his career with GMS. Enfinger has plate-track wins at Daytona (2020) and Talladega (2016).

3. Ben Rhodes ($9,900) — The 2021 Truck Series champ opened that season with a Daytona win. In his championship defense, he earned a runner-up finish at Daytona in 2022. A top-5 finish is a reasonable expectation for the longtime ThorSport driver.

4. Zane Smith ($10,300) — The 2022 Truck Series Champ is back to defend his title and further his resume. He already has a plate-track win on his CV (Daytona 2022), but another couldn’t hurt. He won four races in 2022. The expectation is for many more in 2023.

5. Corey LaJoie ($9,000) — This is an underrated truck and an underrated driver. LaJoie has a knack for surviving plate-track races and earning top-5 finishes. He is also a popular underdog from the Cup Series with a racing family legacy. It’s easy to click his name, so his ownership will be high.

6. Ty Majeski ($10,100) — Prior to 2022, Majeski was known as the Late Model and iRacing champion that could never break through in NASCAR. His opportunities were limited, the funding was limited and he had terrible luck. Majeski didn’t give up. He worked in the ThorSport garage for a couple years and then landed a full-time ride in 2022. In that ride, he nearly won the championship. Majeski will likely have the second-best odds to win the 2023 title.

7. Hailie Deegan ($7,400) — The highlight of her NASCAR career was her 13th-place finish in last fall’s Las Vegas Xfinity Series race. She has struggled in the easier to drive trucks. Parity has limited her growth. Daytona is the definition of parity, so this won’t be easy, but she’ll be driving the best Truck of her career. She joined ThorSport at the end of the 2023 season.

8. Tyler Ankrum ($8,400) — It’s starting to look like Ankrum will be a Truck Series lifer. There’s worse ways to spend your life. His Hattori Toyota may not be as competitive as it once was, but this is still an upper-tier team.

9. Christian Eckes ($8,600) — After years in the K&N West Series and the Truck Series, Bill McAnally and Derek Kraus have parted ways. Is Eckes an upgrade? It appears that Eckes has taken a step forward since his debut several seasons ago with KBM. Surprisingly, Eckes is almost a veteran in the Craftsman Truck Series given the state of the field.

10. Chase Purdy ($7,900) — The young driver was not great for GMS, but that Truck Series team took a step backwards as it devoted resources towards its Cup Series team (Legacy Motor Club). That being said, Kyle Busch Motorsports (Purdy’s new home) has not been a dominant force in the series lately and this will be KBM’s first race with a new manufacturer.

11. Matt Crafton ($8,200) — It doesn’t look like Crafton will ever retire, although he should have years ago, judging by his stats. His skills may be in decline, but that won’t matter much at Daytona. He has enough truck — he just needs enough luck.

12. Stewart Friesen ($8,900) — After nearly winning the title in 2019, Friesen switched manufacturers and then the pandemic happened. This set Halmar Friesen Racing back a year. Now, Friesen is back in championship contention. Friesen only has three top-10 finishes in 11 races at Daytona and Talladega, so he is due.

13. Carson Hocevar ($8,700) — His career is following the similar path of his mentor, Ross Chastain. Hocevar has a lot of talent, he just needs slightly better equipment. His Niece Motorsports truck is acceptable, but it’s a far cry from the speed the Niece trucks had during the Chastain championship run. With a little more speed, Hocevar could earn multiple wins, and Daytona is at the top of that list.

14. Travis Pastrana ($6,800) — Between the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series race, Pastrana is going to get plenty of laps at Daytona. Whether that means anything at a plate track is another story. This a part-time gig with Niece Motorsports, so expect him to swing for the fences.

15. Jack Wood ($6,100) — Similar to Chase Purdy, his time at GMS was unimpressive. If the Chevy KBM trucks are any semblance of the TRD trucks from past seasons, then this move should be an upgrade for Jack Wood.

