2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Genesis Invitational DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Genesis Invitational bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 Genesis — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 Genesis — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

2023 Genesis Invitational: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Driving Distance Gained

Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards

Strokes Gained: Around The Green

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Genesis Invitational DraftKings Notes

Field: 131 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 16

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Genesis Invitational: Course

Course: Riviera CC

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,322

Greens: Poa

2023 Genesis Invitational: Past Winners

2022: Joaquin Niemann -19

2021: Max Homa -12

2020: Adam Scott -11

2019: JB Holmes -14

2018: Bubba Watson -12

2017: Dustin Johnson -17

2016: Bubba Watson -16

2015: James Hahn -6

2014: Bubba Watson -15

2023 Genesis Invitational DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Scottie Scheffler $10,700

Rory McIlroy $10,500

High-End Value

Max Homa $9,700

Collin Morikawa $9,300

Sam Burns $9,100

Second-Level Values

Viktor Hovland $8,900

Tom Kim $8,500

Mid-Level Values

Si WOOOO Kim $7,800

Taylor Montgomery $7,600

KH Lee $7,400

Scrub Values

Nick Hardy $6,900

Adrian Meronk $6,900

Sam Ryder $6,700

