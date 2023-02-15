2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Genesis Invitational DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Genesis Invitational bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
Wednesday Update: Final Bets, DraftKings Notes, Stats
2023 Genesis — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2023 Genesis — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections
2023 Genesis Invitational: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
- Driving Distance Gained
- Par 4s Gained: 450-500 Yards
- Strokes Gained: Around The Green
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Genesis Invitational DraftKings Notes
Field: 131 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 16
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Genesis Invitational: Course
- Course: Riviera CC
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,322
- Greens: Poa
2023 Genesis Invitational: Past Winners
- 2022: Joaquin Niemann -19
- 2021: Max Homa -12
- 2020: Adam Scott -11
- 2019: JB Holmes -14
- 2018: Bubba Watson -12
- 2017: Dustin Johnson -17
- 2016: Bubba Watson -16
- 2015: James Hahn -6
- 2014: Bubba Watson -15
2023 Genesis Invitational DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Scottie Scheffler $10,700
Rory McIlroy $10,500
High-End Value
Max Homa $9,700
Collin Morikawa $9,300
Sam Burns $9,100
Second-Level Values
Viktor Hovland $8,900
Tom Kim $8,500
Mid-Level Values
Si WOOOO Kim $7,800
Taylor Montgomery $7,600
KH Lee $7,400
Scrub Values
Nick Hardy $6,900
Adrian Meronk $6,900
Sam Ryder $6,700
