Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 16

CHI is the only team that played last night. Rudy Gobert ($6,200) is the only notable player who is questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the MIN/WAS with the highest total at 234.5. The Bucks are the biggest favorites at 8 points over the Bulls while the LAC/PHO game has the tightest spread at 1 point in favor of the Suns. CHI is the only home dog.

Guard

Studs

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards ($9,000) – The two most recent games have been meh for Edwards, as he posted 32 and 38.75 DKFP. Those games were against the Mavericks and Grizzlies, though. Against shooting guards, they have negated the FPPM by 12.99% and 10.15% below the league average respectively. The Wizards, on the other hand, have boosted the FPPM to shooting guards by 11.17% above the league average. Edwards has had a usage rate of over 35% in two of the last three games and this game has the highest total at 234.5, so there should be plenty of opportunities to rack up those fantasy goodies.

Other Options - Chris Paul ($7,700), Bradley Beal ($7,700)

Value

Mike Conley, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards ($5,200) – Conley has exceeded points expectations 90% of the time this season. Over the last 12 games, he’s put up at least 30 DKFP in all but three games. One of those was his first game with the Timberwolves when he played 26 minutes and went for 17.75. In the most recent contest, he played 33 minutes and produced 31.75 DKFP. The usage rate is low, but he’s out there to direct the offense. Despite that, he’s averaging 0.93 DKFP per minute and should play over 30 minutes in this one.

Other Options - Monte Morris ($4,800), Alex Caruso ($3,400)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls ($12,700) – Giannis is the only player above $10,000. He averages a ridiculous 1.72 DKFP per minute and has the highest floor/ceiling combo. He could be the highest raw scorer on the slate but it’s well within the range of outcomes that he puts up a score that wouldn’t kill you if you faded him. Decisions, decisions. Giannis has exceeded points expectations 80% of the time this season and, in two prior meetings with the Bulls, went for 57.75 and 84 DKFP. On such a small slate, if you go with Giannis, then you will likely be locking yourself into a specific build with many of the other players sauntering down that same path. In addition, will there be enough value to roster him anyways?

Other Options - Kawhi Leonard ($9,100), Kyle Kuzma ($7,900)

Value

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls ($5,500) – Since returning from injury, Middleton has played 10 games. Slowly but surely, the playing time and usage are creeping back up to Middleton levels. He was initially playing in the 15-minute range but, over the last two games, he’s played 25 minutes and garnered a usage rate of 30.1% and 32.4%. He went for 34.75 and 37.25 DKFP in those contests. Middleton has always been one of the most consistent fantasy producers when healthy, and he looks to be just that currently. The only bugaboo is the likely playing time ceiling of 25 minutes, but the price is palatable.

Editor’s Note: Bucks SF Khris Middleton (knee) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Bulls.

Other Options - Josh Okogie ($4,900)

Center

Studs

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves ($9,200) – They call him The Unicorn for a reason. With his height and length, he can control the paint like few can while being able to make it rain from downtown on the offensive end. Traditional centers have no chance of guarding him on the perimeter if the J is falling. Well, Gobert is a traditional center and Porzingis will get plenty of good looks. There are just two issues here: the health of Gobert since he is currently questionable and whether or not Porzingis knocks down his looks. On the season, he’s shooting 48% from the field and 37% from downtown. Over the last eight games, he’s gone for at least 50 DKFP in five of them.

Other Options - Deandre Ayton ($8,300)

Value

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves ($5,000) – Gafford is coming off a 3.75-DKFP performance in only 15 minutes of work. That was due to foul trouble. Before that, he went for at least 23 DKFP in 10 straight with two of those over 30 and a high of 51.5 DKFP. He averaged 27.1 minutes per contest over that span. On the season, he’s averaging 1.03 DKFP per minute and has exceeded points expectations 90% of the time.

Other Options - Naz Reid ($4,000) if Gobert is out

