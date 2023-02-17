Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings XFL Plays for Week 1

Pat Mayo and Justin Freeman discuss DraftKings strategy for the upcoming XFL season, which features large prize pools, including a $100K to first contest.

XFL Week 1 Strategy

The guys discuss how to make the most of the limited information available by using projections. The guys then discuss the different DraftKings Sportsbook odds for the XFL teams and how they should be approached when creating DraftKings lineups. They also mention that the information we have about the teams is likely to change frequently leading up to the first game, which is scheduled for Saturday, February 18. Mayo advises to build an XFL DraftKings lineup on Friday night as more information becomes available.

Mayo also advises to embrace the variance when trying to win XFL GPPs on DraftKings. Freeman recommends to play running back heavy lineups as Week 1 pass catchers are uncertain. The guys expect Seattle Sea Dragons WR Josh Gordon ($9,000) to get the first crack at pass catching for the Sea Dragons. The guys say that Sea Dragons QB Ben DiNucci ($9,800) projects well for Week 1, followed by St. Louis BattleHawks QB AJ McCarron ($10,500). QB becomes uncertain after DiNucci and McCarron.

The guys wrap up the segment by discussing XFL Showdown strategy. Freeman recommends playing a D/ST in Showdown as the QB play could be poor. Freeman recommends staying away from kickers in Showdown as there are no extra point kicks in the XFL.

