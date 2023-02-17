What Went Wrong with Kyler Murray in Arizona?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz kicked off the post-Super Bowl week by discussing Jonathan Gannon’s recent hiring as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach.

The crew points out that Arizona’s head coaching vacancy being extended for such a long time is interesting, especially considering how quickly other jobs were filled.

One point which Stugotz raises during the show is how poorly the Cardinals handled the leaked game film “homework” stipulation in Murray’s contract, allowing his reputation to be damaged to the point where Murray had to address it personally.

Kyler is also coming off a torn ACL heading into the 2023 campaign. Jess points this out, while simultaneously acknowledging that the extensive time it took to land a new head coach could be a coincidence. After all, if the plan was to hire Gannon all along, then Arizona was always going to wait until after the Super Bowl.

Local Hour: Sentences Said At Your Super Bowl Party

The show is proving we’re completely washed with how everyone feels on Super Bowl Monday. Billy and Witty have strong feelings about Rihanna’s halftime show. Plus, what sentences were said by someone at EVERY Super Bowl Party? Why did the Chiefs think they were disrespected? And who are Super Bowl commercials even for? Then, local insider Mike Ryan updates us on the University of Miami OC search and Lionel Messi.

The Big Suey: Scoops Without Dips

Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container provide legitimate, top tier Super Bowl analysis including the greatness of Andy Reid as a coach. We take a trip around the room to brag about our Super Bowl food spreads before finding out about Witty’s solo steak night. Is it insane behavior to eat Tostitos Scoops without dips? Also, Mike is dressed in his clothes from last night, and Patrick Mahomes may already be the best player to ever do it.

Hour 1: The Sounds And Smells Of The Shipping Container

If you’re making today about anything other than Pat Mahomes’ greatness, shouldn’t proper footing be part of the analysis? Did “technology and future stuff” pass legendary groundskeeper George Toma by? What does it mean that Mahomes did this against a great team? Plus, Stugotz’s updated Top 5 Quarterbacks, Witty wants everyone to succumb to self-driving cars, and Mike wants to know why we won’t talk about the aliens.

Hour 2: This Thing We Call Life

After we get to the Ticketmaster controversy, Mike Schur joins us to discuss “jingoistic b******t,” his Stat of the Day, and becoming a meme before we bully him relentlessly. Then, it’s time for some Monday staples: Stugotz’s Weekend Observations and the final edition of Tony’s Top 5. Plus, what are the details on Stu trying to secure a PJ?

Postgame Show: Happy Birthday Abe Lincoln

The Tubi commercial, speaking angrily at your Apple TV remote, the boring Fox broadcast, opinions on the halftime show, taking offense on behalf of Andy Reid, and the Chris Berman postgame moment. Learn more about your ad choices.

