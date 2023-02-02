Is Jazz Chisholm the right choice to be MLB: The Show’s cover star?

MLB: The Show has revealed its cover athlete and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discussed the honor going to the Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm.

Dan notes that although we don’t know how Chisholm will work out as he moves from second base to centerfield, he’s charismatic and exactly the type of personality baseball should be embracing. Witty adds that baseball is trying to build stars and Chisholm absolutely has a star quality. But, Witty does question whether someone walking down the aisle of a Best Buy in someplace like, say, Tulsa will look at and say, “Who’s that on the cover of that game?”

Amin admits that he doesn’t really know what Chisholm looks like and asks if anyone buys the game because of who is on the cover. Witty points out that people buying Madden never have to ask who’s that, but does note that it was fan voting that landed Chisholm the honor.

Chris thinks this may be a case of MLB projecting, noting that they probably got Chisholm for a lot cheaper than they would have gotten a Mike Trout or somebody more established. But, Chisholm is on the precipice of becoming a star and Chris thinks MLB is trying to get out in front with this.

Tony says we don’t know any baseball players and asks if we lined up 17 of them if anyone could pick them out. Dan points out that baseball used to be the national pastime but is now becoming a regional sport. He also notes that perhaps the thinking is that if you choose someone like Chisholm, who Dan points out is not a meek personality, it may be a way to reach young people who might otherwise not be interested in baseball.

Witty pushes back a little bit, saying that baseball has a tendency to drown out and quiet personalities like Chisholm’s rather than accentuate them. He takes it a step further, saying that although it may be good that the video game is going in this direction that the sport itself is there to drag people like Chisholm down.

Meanwhile, on a completely different note ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Squeezing The Juice

The David Samson Local Hour begins with David reluctantly doing on-air therapy as Dan forces him to speak about the repercussions of losing his sense of smell. Then, a discussion on Tom Brady stepping away from football and how to redefine yourself after retirement, Amin’s Top 5 smells he’d miss, the new Pamela Anderson documentary, and much more as Roy smiles through David’s pain.

The Big Suey: The Super League

On this episode of the Meadowlarkers, Howard Bryant, Kate Fagan, and Amin Elhassan discuss the new Apple TV+ docuseries Super League: The War For Football on the failed Super League experiment in European soccer. They break down Amin’s utter disgust for reenactments in documentaries, how more Super Leagues can be coming to more sports if sports fans really have any sense of ownership in their teams and the anti-American sentiment in European sport.

Hour 1: Why Do They Call It A Shortstop?

Dan, Amin, and the Shipping Container discuss Jazz Chisholm Jr. being named the cover star for MLB The Show and what it means for his stardom. Amin and Tony show off their baseball ignorance as they ask about different baseball positions and what they mean. Then, Carl Douglas joins the show to share his thoughts and answer our questions on the killing of Tyre Nichols, police killings and police reform, and implicit bias and racism in the United States.

Hour 2: Hollywood Beckons

Promoter Eddie Hearn joins the show to discuss the ins and outs of the fight business, fighter pay in UFC and boxing, why Darts is a sport filled with such joy and more. Then, Dan’s visceral anger and never-ending blood feud with Craig Carton, the Top 5 Things Amin Hopes He’s Not In The Middle Of Doing While The Zombie Apocalypse Happens and our own version of “Match Game.” Plus, Amin’s had enough of Eric Stonestreet and admits to network TV snobbery, and we FINALLY get to Roy’s requested song from Hour 1.

Postgame Show: Schursday Thunder

Mike Schur is here for today’s Postgame Show to share his Stat of the Day, disdain for the Miami Heat and con-man/fraud Erik Spoelstra, an all-time Suey laugh, and his newest responsibility: Schursday Thunder.

