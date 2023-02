Fantasy Hockey Picks: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Plays for February 21

NHL.com’s Anna Dua and RotoWire’s Paul Bruno join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings plays for today’s NHL slate.

Set your DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $200K Tuesday Twenty [$50K to 1st]

Anna’s Picks:

Center

Jesperi Kotkaniemi ($3,000)

Wing

Dawson Mercer ($3,800)

Defenseman

Roman Josi ($8,600)

Paul’s Picks:

Center

Ryan O’Reilly ($4,100)

Leon Draisaitl ($7,900)

Wing

Andrei Svechnikov ($6,700)

Jesper Bratt ($6,000)

Patrick Kane ($5,600)

Defenseman

Mikhail Sergachev ($5,300)

Jared Spurgeon ($4,900)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

