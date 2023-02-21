Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings XFL Plays for Week 2

Pat Mayo and Justin Freeman discuss DraftKings strategy and stacks for the upcoming XFL Week 2 slate, which features large prize pools, including a $50K to first contest. They also reflect on Week 1 and project how real information and statistics will affect XFL DFS going forward.

XFL Week 2 Strategy

After discussing the results from Week 1, Pat and Justin dive into Week 2, which begins on Thursday with a tilt between the St. Louis Battlehawks and the Seattle Sea Dragons. Justin is high on the Sea Dragons and believes the team’s offense will thrive in this home spot.

Moving to this weekend’s action, the duo debate whether Luis Perez ($9,300) will remain the starter with the Vegas Vipers as Brett Hundley ($7,000) waits in the wings. Pat and Justin then hop over to the San Antonio Brahmas, where Kalen Ballage ($7,100) was the recipient of a heavy workload in Week 1. Finally, Justin finds himself pretty bullish that Max Borghi ($8,000) can lead the Houston Roughnecks to a high-scoring output against the Arlington Renegades.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2022 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.