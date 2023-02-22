2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Honda Classic DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Honda Classic DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

2023 Honda Classic — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 Honda Classic — DraftKings Picks | Netflix Full Swing Recap | Own Projections

2023 Honda Classic: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained

Total Driving Gained (Spilt 70% DD + 30% DA)

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Honda Classic: DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 23

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Honda Classic: Course

PGA National (Champion)

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,125

Greens: Bermuda

2023 Honda Classic: Past Winners

2022: Sepp Straka -10

2021: Matt Jones -12

2020: Sungjae Im -6

2019: Keith Mitchell -9

2018: Justin Thomas -8

2017: Rickie Fowler -12

2016: Adam Scott -9

2015: Paddy Harrington -6

2023 Honda Classic: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Billy Horschel $9,700

High-End Value

Min Woo Lee $9,400

Matt Kuchar $9,300

Second-Level Values

Adam Svensson $8,700

Jhonattan Vegas $8,600

Adrian Meronk $8,300

Mid-Level Values

Aaron Rai $7,700

SH Kim $7,400

Scrub Values

Eric Cole $6,900

Dylan Wu $6,600

