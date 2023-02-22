2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Honda Classic DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Honda Classic DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
Honda Classic FInal Bets, DraftKings Picks, Player Updates
2023 Honda Classic — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2023 Honda Classic — DraftKings Picks | Netflix Full Swing Recap | Own Projections
2023 Honda Classic: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 4s Gained
Total Driving Gained (Spilt 70% DD + 30% DA)
Opportunities Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Honda Classic: DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, February 23
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Honda Classic: Course
PGA National (Champion)
Par: 70
Yardage: 7,125
Greens: Bermuda
2023 Honda Classic: Past Winners
2022: Sepp Straka -10
2021: Matt Jones -12
2020: Sungjae Im -6
2019: Keith Mitchell -9
2018: Justin Thomas -8
2017: Rickie Fowler -12
2016: Adam Scott -9
2015: Paddy Harrington -6
2023 Honda Classic: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Billy Horschel $9,700
High-End Value
Min Woo Lee $9,400
Matt Kuchar $9,300
Second-Level Values
Adam Svensson $8,700
Jhonattan Vegas $8,600
Adrian Meronk $8,300
Mid-Level Values
Aaron Rai $7,700
SH Kim $7,400
Scrub Values
Eric Cole $6,900
Dylan Wu $6,600
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2021 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.