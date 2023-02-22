Fantasy Golf Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Plays for The Honda Classic

DraftKings contributor Geoff Ulrich and RotoWire’s Len Hochberg join The Sweat to give their top DraftKings picks for The Honda Classic.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Geoff’s Picks:

Best Value Plays

Aaron Rai ($7,700)

Dylan Frittelli ($7,100)

Top Play in $10K Range

Sungjae Im ($10,700)

Top Play in $9K Range

Chris Kirk ($9,900)

Top Play in $8K Range

Cameron Davis ($8,100)

Len’s Picks:

Best Value Plays

Hayden Buckley ($7,600)

Will Gordon ($7,500)

Kramer Hickok ($6,900)

Top Play in $10K Range

Sungjae Im ($10,700)

Top Play in $9K Range

Chris Kirk ($9,900)

Top Plays in $8K Range

Adam Svensson ($8,700)

Adrian Meronk ($8,300)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

