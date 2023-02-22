Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Lakers Showdown on February 23

The NBA regular season resumes Thursday with plenty of intriguing matchups. One that stands out in the Western Conference is a battle between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. That game will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (GSW vs LAL)

Captain’s Picks

Anthony Davis ($17,100 CP): When these two teams met a couple of weeks ago, Davis was held to 5-for-19 shooting from the field. However, he still finished with a great overall stat line, compiling 13 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks. Over his last seven games, he has averaged 23.0 points, 14.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks. He has one of the highest floors of any player in this game, making him a great option for the Captain’s spot.

Jordan Poole ($15,000 CP): Despite having time off for the All-Star break, Stephen Curry (lower leg) isn’t ready to return. That means that Poole should remain locked into the starting lineup. Over the last five games with Curry out, Poole scored at least 41 DKFP four times. That included when he scored 50.3 DKFP against the Lakers. Added minutes and shot attempts make Poole an extremely appealing option for this important position.

UTIL Plays

Kevon Looney ($4,800): Poole isn’t the only member of the Warriors who has provided increased production since Curry went down. Looney has also played well, averaging 7.0 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last five games. He only scored two points the last time he faced the Lakers, but he still scored 29.3 DKFP, thanks to his 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. His scoring upside should remain limited, but he can do enough in other areas to be worth considering at this salary.

Jonathan Kuminga ($4,200): Andrew Wiggins (personal) did not play in the Warriors’ final game before the break, and he was not with the team for Tuesday’s practice. He has already been ruled out for this game, which will leave the team without yet another starter. Kuminga did not start with Wiggins out against the Clippers, but he scored 23.3 DKFP over 22 minutes. During a 13-game stretch that he played earlier in the season with Wiggins out, Kuminga averaged 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals. That’s enough to leave him with the potential to provide value at this salary.

Ty Jerome ($3,200): The Warriors tried to provide a boost for their backcourt at the trade deadline by acquiring Gary Payton II from the Trail Blazers. However, with him out for at least a month with an abdomen injury, they will need to continue to rely more on Jerome. He has scored at least 16.3 DKFP in each of the last five games with Curry out.

Fades

Dennis Schroder ($5,800): Schroder initially remained in the starting five after the Lakers made moves to bolster their depth at the trade deadline. However, he came off the bench in their last game against the Pelicans, playing just 20 minutes. With significantly more talent around him, Schroder has scored 12.5 and 14.8 DKFP, respectively, over the last two games. He could still have the occasional scoring outburst, but his new role will make it difficult for him to provide consistent production.

THE OUTCOME

LeBron James ($11,800) left the All-Star game with a hand injury, but there is nothing that suggests that he won’t be able to play in this game since he is listed as probable. As long as he does take the floor, the Lakers will have an excellent opportunity to earn a victory. The Warriors are a sparkling 22-7 at home, but they are just 7-22 on the road. They are also just 2-8 in road games in which Curry has not played.

Final Score: Lakers 117, Warriors 112

