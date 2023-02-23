What’s going on in college basketball?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz goes in an unusual direction for them — they discuss some college hoops!

With March Madness drawing ever so closer, Jessica laments the show’s lack of interest in college basketball. Mike agrees, noting that it’s been a phenomenal season and that a lot of casual fans would be shocked to see who is doing well (Houston, Alabama) and who is struggling (North Carolina).

Mike says part of the issue is that missing a March Madness due to the pandemic has skewed people’s perceptions of powerhouse programs and so much has changed since then. Jessica even notes that they could even do a Top 5 list of the most surprising teams in the AP Top 25.

Dan points out that the show has never claimed to be a destination for college basketball talk. He notes that South Florida has always been among the regions least interested in college basketball and the show didn’t just want to talk to the coaches in a car wash two weeks before March Madness.

Mike says he is desperate for a winner and so proud of Miami for being atop the ACC, but to his earlier point couldn’t pinpoint when the league’s reputation nationally dropped to likely being called garbage, although people said that last year as well and the conference had two teams in the Final Four. Dan attributes that to UNC being a preseason No. 1 and now sitting on the outside looking in for March Madness and when does that ever happen?

Mike says that, to his understanding, despite his own impressions about the quality of the ACC, nationally the impression is that the Big 12 is to basketball what the SEC is to football. Dan thinks this is all a product of Mike being in the clutches of ‘the cult in Coral Gables” and now he really cares about college basketball.

The discussion then turns to Jim Boeheim after his criticisms programs “buying” teams thanks to NIL. Dan notes it must hurt to have the game pass you by and watch others realize that you can be good outside the traditional powers. Mike goes even further saying Boeheim is a one-trick pony. Jessica continues piling on, suggesting that the expression “there’s a sucker born every minute” should be changed to “there’s an NCAA coach saying something stupid every minute.”

Meanwhile, Mike gets XTREME!!!!!!

“Week 1 firing your GM?…That’s #Xtreme!”



Xtremely Xtreme #XFL Xamination from our X-Factor XFL XPert, @MichaelRyanRuiz pic.twitter.com/n3tFcHIvC2 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 23, 2023

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: You Hurt Me Today

Happy Birthday, Josh Gad. David Samson is here for the local hour to discuss gun violence, Banshees of Inisherin, and placing burdens on living family members once you pass on. Then, Botox and hair dye, nipple pasties, and the Mike Ryan devolution. Plus, David shares his opinions on Brandon Miller’s lawyer, the Marlins Flashback Fridays, and Adam Silver’s run as NBA commissioner.

The Big Suey: The Toupee Business Is Booming

After we discuss UM basketball and the small-town vibe of the program, Mike Schur returns from suspension to deliver Top 5 lists for every person in the Shipping Container. Plus, Mike Ryan shares his anti-aging tips and tricks as we discuss Dom Capers hair as well as the Carlos Boozer and John Lucas games against the Heat. Then, what are the politics of the classic Media Scrum?

Hour 1: The Exorcist’s Exorcist

“Blame It On Chad Henne.” Why doesn’t the show care more about college basketball as a whole? Then, a discussion on coaches and the mercenary “money game” of college football before we get to the Wheel of Topics including: Twitter’s demise, the return of TV Guide, Scorsese movies, Christoph Waltz’s new show, and the Pope’s Excorcist.

Hour 2: The Oldest Content In The History Of Podcasting

Welcome to the oldest hour in the history of the show! George Toma a.k.a. “The Sodfather” a.k.a. “The God of Sod” joins the show to debrief us on the drama between him, Roger Goodell, Ed Mangan, and the NFL after he was thrown under the bus for the sloppy field at the Super Bowl. Then, Sister Jean is here to prove Stugotz’s skepticism wrong through her earnest, joyful spirit as she shares her life story and the details of her new book with Seth Davis.

Postgame Show: Oklahoma City Hates Us

We have stumbled into multiple NBA fan bases hating us. Plus, it’s time for another Thursday Thunder!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

