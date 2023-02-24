Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 24

We’re back! I pitched my bosses about doing a values article for last Friday’s All-Star Celebrity Game, but alas, I was denied. So, let’s shake off the rust together for tonight’s eight-game featured slate on DraftKings.

Here are three underpriced assets to consider.

Rule No. 1 of DFS is don’t chase missed opportunities, but I can’t help myself when it comes to Ross. The veteran wing made his Suns debut before the break and seemed prime for a large role with his new team, yet he wasn’t made available in the player pool. Of course, Ross would go on to register 16 points and 27.5 DKFP in 25.0 minutes against the Clippers. The most tantalizing element of that performance? A robust 31.7% usage rate with 17 field goal attempts. Phoenix traded away most of its wing depth to acquire Kevin Durant (knee) and until he and Landry Shamet (foot) return, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for Ross to shine. In a matchup with a Thunder squad that ranks third in the NBA in pace (102.1) and is on the second night of a back-to-back, look for Ross to take advantage of some tired legs and extra possessions.

There’s two lenses to view Wright’s value through on Friday. The first lens is in a vacuum. The former first-round pick has been steadily earning more and more of a role since returning from an early-season injury, a trend that seemingly crescendoed before the All-Star break, as Wright’s averaged 26.5 minutes in his most recent five games. To put that in perspective, that’s a higher figure than starting point guard Monte Morris ($4,600) across the same span. Wright also posted at least 20.0 DKFP in four of these five contests, even dropping 30.25 DKFP versus Minnesota on Feb. 16. The second lens involves the health of Bradley Beal ($7,700; knee), who is questionable for this evening’s tilt. Wright is viable on his own merits; however, if Beal is unavailable, Wright suddenly becomes one of the best plays below $5K on this whole slate.

For the season as a whole, Okongwu is averaging just a smidge under 1.00 DKFP per minute, which is a fancy way of saying that the big man has fantasy potential when he plays enough. Well, tonight he might play enough. John Collins (concussion) has already been ruled out for this evening’s matchup with the Cavaliers, and while that will likely translate into a spot start for Saddiq Bey ($4,600), I’d anticipate Okongwu playing a larger role than usual considering the size of Cleveland’s frontcourt. Keep in mind, the last four times that Okongwu has logged in excess of 22.0 minutes in a game, he’s exceeded 30.0 DKFP on three occasions. It should also help matters than the Cavaliers are on the second night of a back-to-back, so the team’s usually sterling defense might not quite live up to expectation.

