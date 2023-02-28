Is backup QB the greatest job in sports?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had a debate about an important topic on Tuesday: Is being a backup QB the greatest job in sports?

The conversation began talking about A.J. McCarron and whether he made the right call in joining the XFL rather than continuing as a backup in the NFL. Dan immediately brings up the fact that Billy called McCarron an “idiot,” which Billy immediately tries to retract and downgrade to McCarron being a “dumb dumb.” Billy’s issue with McCarron is that he gave up a cushy backup QB job in the NFL all so he could sign with the XFL (which, it should be noted, will allow his kid to see him play as a starter). Given the fact that McCarron’s kid was unlikely to even have been paying attention, Billy questions why he would make that choice.

While Stugotz and Billy focus on the giant pay cut McCarron took to play, Chris Cote said he could understand McCarron’s desire to have his kid see him play, even if agrees with Billy that the child probably wasn’t paying attention.

The discussion then pivoted to Carson Wentz and whether or not he should settle for being a backup somewhere next season. Dan points out that Stugotz brought up an ... unusual ... life philosophy, which Stugotz describes thusly: EMBRACE THE CLIPBOARD!

Stugotz says the backup quarterback role is the greatest job anywhere in sports. Here’s his logic — big money, you don’t get hurt, everyone loves you, many times everyone wants you to come in and if you can make a few big plays on those rare occasions when you do have to come in everyone loves you even more. Even when the backup comes in, if they fail worst-case scenario is you go back to the clipboard and still earn good money. Win-win.

Stugotz says Wentz needs to stop being a starting quarterback in the NFL and start trying to be a backup quarterback. Stugotz also points out that you can basically do it forever, as well. Stugotz argues that with all these benefits why wouldn’t Wentz want to do that?

Dan sums it all up nicely — collect a check and don’t have to prove your skills.

Meanwhile, speaking of quarterbacks, let’s check in on how Stugotz is feeling about his beloved Jets' current QB situation ...

“Somehow they are going to screw this up…they might get Carson Wentz.”



- @Stugotz790 on the New York Jets



SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: I Don’t Want To Talk About Mike Fuentes!

After Meyers Leonard was “soft launched” by the NBA, Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container discuss the grand opening 10-day contract and grand closing 1-day contract. Then, Dan wants to talk about the Heat’s big win over the 76ers, but Mike Ryan and Chris Cote can’t help but vent about their struggling Cesta Cyclones. Plus, Stugotz is feuding with Wisconsin, the definition of “shit hole,” the Moments Hall of Fame, and modern-day hitchhiking.

The Big Suey: Happy Birthday, Ron Magill

The Big Suey begins with the drama surrounding Dan Snyder’s sale of the Washington Commanders, fans winning money for half-court shots, Billy’s overreaction to Drake’s gambling habits, and the proper etiquette after winning a writing award. Then, after a conversation about calling Darius Rucker “Hootie” and potential mythical creature sightings, Ron Magill joins us to discuss Shaq-sized jellyfish, animal sleeping habits, hitchhiking, Jose Canseco, and the “big gift” on his birthday.

Hour 1: Fun Backup QBs That Give Teams Hope

Billy is calling A.J. McCarron a “dumb dumb” for his reasoning behind playing in the XFL. Stugotz has a new life philosophy for Carson Wentz to follow. Who are some of the most fun backup quarterbacks that give your team hope, and where does Taylor Heinicke stand on that list? Plus, Stugotz is convinced the Jets will blow their chance at a great QB no matter how optimistic everyone else seems, and we dive into what’s next for Tom Brady: a year off, a year learning how to broadcast, returning to the NFL, or STAND-UP COMEDY?

Hour 2: JB & The Straight Shooters

We discuss the public perception of Brandon Miller and the Alabama basketball team after their controversial pregame introduction. Then, news of Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast leads us to Chris Rock’s upcoming Netflix special and whether it can possibly live up to the hype. Also, Mike delivers a top 5 of things that were there for us during the pandemic, Stugotz doesn’t know if the Knicks are good, and James Dolan is on Raya...and Witty is not.

Postgame Show: Cocaine Bear? Cocaine Bear.

Mike Ryan is renting out a theater for Cocaine Bear, but is that inherently “Look At Me Louie” worthy? Mike Schur joins us to talk R-rated movies and share his Stat of the Day on MLB pace of play.

