Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 3

One of my favorite NBA DFS narratives is the All-Star snub. When a player who was seemingly on the cusp of getting the nod to go to All-Star weekend is blindsided, and they then feel the need to drop 40 points in their next game to make a point to the haters. Think Anthony Edwards ($9,900), James Harden ($9,600) or Pascal Siakam ($9,100).

Unfortunately, this is a values article. There aren’t many “snubs” listed below $5K. Yet that doesn’t mean there aren’t some intriguing assets.

Let’s dive into it.

If I’m being honest, there’s probably not that much to explain when it comes to Eubanks’ viability. I’m not exactly reinventing the wheel. Eubanks is on the heels of one of his best performances of the season in Portland’s last contest, with the big man recording 33.75 DKFP and a double-double in a surprising victory over Memphis. The key thing about that game was a first quarter injury to Jusuf Nurkic (calf), which limited the Blazers’ starting center to just 2.3 minutes of action. Nurkic has already been ruled out for Friday’s tilt with Washington — which Jerami Grant ($6,600; concussion) is questionable — so there’s once again a rather large void to fill. Eubanks has been steadily seeing his role increase in recent weeks, anyway, logging at least 20 minutes in six of his last seven appearances. He should get all the work he can handle this evening against a Wizards frontcourt that is surrendering the 10th-most opponent paint points per game (51.2).

SG Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, $4,800

It’ll be very interesting to see who starts in place of De’Aaron Fox (personal) on Friday night. Davion Mitchell ($3,000) has started all three of the previous contests Fox has missed in 2022-23, yet the sophomore’s role has been decreasing in recent weeks. Heck, even if it is Mitchell who gets the promotion, it’s not like he’s done much with the prior opportunities, averaging a paltry 17.7 DKFP in those three games. That’s why I’ll just roll with Monk. The former lottery pick is secure in the Kings’ rotation, logging over 30 minutes in each of his past two appearances off the bench. Monk’s also red-hot, producing 20.5 points and 35.9 DKFP with the excess run. Monk has always had the ability to score in bunches, and with the Pacers allowing the most DKFP per game to opposing shooting guards this season, I think the 24-year-old will thrive with the extra usage created by Fox’s absence. It’s Monk’s birthday tomorrow, too, if you’re searching for a fun narrative.

If it feels like the Spurs come up an abnormal amount in these articles — they do. Thus is life when you’re actively trying to lose games as an organization. Tonight, San Antonio will likely be without three key players: Devin Vassell (knee), Jeremy Sochan (back) and Tre Jones ($5,700; foot), who has yet to be ruled out, but is doubtful to suit up. Jones was actually only able to log 8.5 minutes in the Spurs’ 119-109 loss to the Kings on Wednesday, meaning his rookie teammate had to pick up a lot of slack. For the first time in his career, Branham played over 30 minutes, finishing the loss with 22 points, five assists and 32.25 DKFP. Branham also posted a very respectable 18.9% usage rate. As you would expect from a first-year asset, Branham has been wildly inconsistent in 2022-23, and he’s averaging fewer than 10.0 DKFP per contest in his five opportunities to start. However, the ceiling is obvious and the price tag is microscopic. I’ll take my chances with the 19-year-old on this slate.

