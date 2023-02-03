Fantasy Football Millionaire Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Plays for Super Bowl LVII

DraftKings contributors Julian Edlow, Pearce Dietrich and Geoff Ulrich join The Sweat to give their favorite DraftKings Fantasy Football Millionaire plays for Super Bowl LVII.

Set your DraftKings fantasy football lineups here: NFL Showdown $6M Super Bowl LVII Millionaire [$1M to 1st] (Super Bowl)

QB

Julian’s Pick: Patrick Mahomes ($16,500 Captain)

Pearce’s Pick: Jalen Hurts ($16,800 Captain)

Geoff’s Pick: Jalen Hurts ($16,800 Captain)

RB

Julian’s Pick: Miles Sanders ($7,800)

Pearce’s Pick: Jerick McKinnon ($6,800)

Geoff’s Pick: Kenneth Gainwell ($5,000)

WR

Julian’s Pick: A.J. Brown ($9,200)

Pearce’s Pick: A.J. Brown ($9,200)

Geoff’s Picks: DeVonta Smith ($8,600), Skyy Moore ($3,800)

TE

Julian’s Pick: Travis Kelce ($10,600)

Pearce’s Pick: Travis Kelce ($10,600)

Geoff’s Pick: Travis Kelce ($10,600)

Value Play

Julian’s Pick: Skyy Moore ($3,800)

Pearce’s Pick: Eagles DST ($3,600)

Geoff’s Pick: Kenneth Gainwell ($5,000)

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

