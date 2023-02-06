DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: Waste Management Phoenix Open Predictions, Preview

The PGA TOUR heads from California to Arizona this week for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. TPC Scottsdale will be the host, and is a par 71 that measures at 7,261 yards and features Bermuda grass greens. The field this week is absolutely stacked, as 18 of the 20 ranked players in the world will all be teeing it up.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Rory McIlroy ($10,800)

The No. 1 player in the world is playing the best golf of his career right now and is dominating all over the world. McIlroy is coming off another win in his last start, which came at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour. It marked his third win across his previous seven worldwide starts, a stretch where McIlroy has failed to finish outside the top-four. Absolutely ridiculous.

The Northern Irishman ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Ball-Striking across his past 48 rounds and No. 1 in SG: Tee-to-Green across his past 36, 24, 12 and four rounds. He’s only played TPC Scottsdale once in his career, but finished T13 back in 2021. You’re splitting hairs at the top between McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler this week, but until he gives us a reason to not play him, McIlroy will remain the preferred spend up option. At just $10,800 on DraftKings, we’re actually getting a slight discount on him as well.

Collin Morikawa ($9,700)

After what felt like a really subpar season for the two-time Major champion in 2022, Morikawa looks to be getting back to usual elite self. He’s now posted three consecutive top-six finishes, including a runner-up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a solo third in his last start at the Farmers Insurance Open. It will come as a surprise to no one that Morikawa’s ball-striking has been the catalyst during this run. He ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Ball-Striking, third in SG: Approach and seventh in SG: Off-the-Tee during this stretch.

He’s only played TPC Scottsdale once in his career, which resulted in a T25 back in 2020. However, it was an extremely poor putting performance that week which kept him from contending. As a matter of fact, Morikawa (albeit in only one start) ranks No. 1 in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green per round at this course, averaging 2.68. That number has him .4 strokes clear of the next closest golfer (Hideki Matsuyama) and .8 clear of third place (Jason Day).

With the way Morikawa has been striking the ball of late, and with the way we have already seen him strike the ball at this event, he makes for one of the highest upside plays on the board. Hopefully he could drain a few putts.

Keegan Bradley ($7,700)

Outside of a missed cut at the Sony Open, Bradley is playing some great golf at the moment. He’s coming off a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago, where he had almost every facet of his game clicking. Bradley gained a whopping seven strokes putting during his three measured rounds, which was the most impressive part of his week at Torrey Pines. He closed with a final round 66 and gained 5.12 strokes from tee-to-green, which ranks No. 1 in the field, albeit over a one round sample.

The point remains, as Bradley is white hot right now. He also loves TPC Scottsdale, having played this event each of the past 10 years. In that stretch, he’s missed just two cuts and has posted five top-26 finishes. With the way he’s both hitting his irons and putting right now, his $7,700 price tag this week is a screaming value at a course where he clearly feels comfortable. Also, do not be fooled, there is absolutely win equity here. Bradley proved that back in October after taking down the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $800K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.