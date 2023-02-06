Can you depend on Kyrie Irving?

Kyrie Irving is now a Mav and The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discussed the fallout from Kyrie’s latest change of address.

Witty asks if there are Heat fans who would have been down with trading for Kyrie, and most of the crew seems to think the answer is yes. Stugotz notes that talent is talent, but Witty pushes back noting that the Kyrie-KD-Harden supertrio didn’t even make a conference final because of Kyrie’s complete and utter unreliability. However, after Chris Cote asks Witty if Dallas has a better title shot now than they did before Witty admits they do because now they have a running mate for Luka.

Dan brings up all the people questioning the trade due to Luka and Kyrie both needing the ball all the time, but Witty says that’s not the issue with the trade for him. The issue for him is normalcy, as Witty asks if there has been a 12-month period of normalcy for Kyrie at any point in his NBA career. Witty says you cannot rely on Kyrie, even if the Mavs will have some great nights with the Luka/Kyrie duo.

Mike says he thinks it was a good move, even if he has his questions both on and off the court. He also notes the Western Conference is wide open and that might have been Mark Cuban’s thinking in taking the big swing. Chris, meanwhile, points out that with Kyrie gunning for a big contract in the offseason, the Mavs could be getting Kyrie on his best behavior.

Stugotz thinks that Kyrie’s exit presents an opportunity for Kevin Durant to cement his legacy in Brooklyn by winning a title without Kyrie or a superteam. He thinks this is a window for KD to show the world why many people say he is the most talented basketball player we’ve ever seen.

"I'd stay put if I'm Kevin Durant. This is an opportunity....take Nic Claxton, Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons and the Curry brother nobody wants...Win an NBA championship with them." – @Stugotz790 with some advice for KD.





Amin, meanwhile, had a take on LeBron’s Twitter reaction to the Kyrie trade ...

"'Maybe it's me' might be the most emo thing ever tweeted in the history of twitter…I felt legit sad and then I laughed so hard."



- @DarthAmin reacts to Lebron’s tweet and Brooklyn’s decision to not send Kyrie Irving to the Lakers.





SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: The Dave Burba Dream

Mike Ryan shares the details of his dream about a No. 4 starter joining the Shipping Container. Jim Boeheim is a Miami hater as “old money” laments changes in college basketball. Dan, Stu, and the crew discuss the Miami Heat and which players are untouchable as we approach the NBA Trade Deadline before taking a look at the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas. Plus, Dan’s obsession with Dolphins Defensive Coordinator talk and Billy waste managing for Super Bowl week.

The Big Suey: Chris Cote, Sports Reporter

The Pro Bowl flag football game gave us the perfect summary of what makes Peyton and Eli Manning compliments to each other as brothers. Chris Cote, after some careful sourcing, reports news on Tony Romo after the news of a Romo CBS “intervention.” Then, does Stugotz know where he’s actually flying to for the Super Bowl? Plus, stories of both Witty and Cote finding themselves at DAER Nightclub this weekend.

Hour 1: RIGZZZZZ

Tony says “we were stolen” after Bad Bunny didn’t win Album of the Year at the Grammys. Amin Elhassan joins the show to discuss the Kyrie Irving trade, what it means from a basketball perspective for Dallas, LeBron’s emo tweeting, and where Brooklyn goes from here. Then, a scantily clad Tom Brady, the inner workings of eBay bidding, and Stugotz’s Weekend Observations.

Hour 2: The Chinese Spy Balloon

Mike Schur joins us to run through No. 4 Starters That Make Us Smile before getting to his Stat of the Day. David Rothkopf is here to to discuss the Chinese Spy Balloon, the greatest threats to American democracy, and, despite his calm demeanor, the Top 5 Things That Scare David About The Future of the World. Then, LeBron’s strangest stat, Chris Cote’s experience with Roy and DJ Pauly D, and Bryan Cranston on Hot Ones.

Postgame Show: Top 5 Surprising Super Bowl MVPs

We have a special DraftKings Top 5 to get you excited for Super Bowl Week with the Dan Le Batard Show, and Mike Ryan reveals a new limited fake.

