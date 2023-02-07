Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 7

His name is Cam Thomas ($5,200). His ownership will be sky high tonight, for that I promise. Will his shadow envelope the fantasy landscape like Colossus? Or will he cause mass vomit? He has produced two spectacular games, but is this just a blip in the sky like Haley’s comet? What is in store for us on this slate? I have no idea because nothing is promised. C’mon man, I’m not that pompous. I’m just being honest. Let us dig into this six-game slate and harness all the conscious and subconscious tools available to us. Control what we can control then let the powers that be, that lie way beyond us, take us to the land where bank accounts are filled with numbers that have multiple commas.

MIN is the only team playing the first leg of a back-to-back set. BKN, CHI and OKC are the teams that played last night.

LeBron James ($11,200), RJ Barrett ($6,300) and Rudy Gobert ($6,800) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, there are four games with a total of at least 235: ATL/NO (236.5), CHI/MEM (235.5), MIN/DEN (235.5) and OKC/LAL (239). The Lakers are the biggest favorite at 6.5 points over the Thunder, while the NYK/ORL game has the tightest spread at 1.5 points in favor of New York. ORL and BKN are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers ($10,800) – Shai may be the perfect fantasy player. He’s scoring over 30 points per game, grabs rebounds, dishes out dimes, is a menace on the defensive side of the ball (1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks), takes care of the ball, has pristine percentages — 50% from the field, 35% from downtown and 91% from the line — all while garnering a usage rate of 32%. The floor is high, while he can also access ceiling. On the season, he’s produced fewer than 40 DKFP only six times. He’s gone for at least 60 DKFP eight times with a high of 73.5 DKFP.

The game environment should be a fantasy-friendly one as both the Thunder and Lakers have been top 10 in offensive pace over the last 10 games. This game has the highest total on the slate at 239 and the Lakers have boosted the FPPM to point guards by 8.67% above league average.

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,200) – The Nuggets brought Murray along slowly this season after recovering from injury. Well, he’s back and looks so good that one has to question whether he’s a “Six Million Dollar” man. He has exceeded points expectations 90% of the time this season and, over the last seven games, he’s gone for over 50 DKFP three times with a high of 62.75 DKFP. He has been contributing in every statistical category sans blocks and had one triple-double over that span. Murray did not play in the last game so should be well-rested for this one.

Minnesota has been playing at the fourth-fastest pace over the last 10 games. They have been tops in defensive rating over that span but, against point guards, they have boosted the FPPM by 2.53% above league average. With Nikola Jokic ($10,600) back as well, and the defense surely to be focused on him, Murray should have plenty of room to operate.

Other Options - Brandon Ingram ($7,100), Desmond Bane ($7,600)

Value

Edmond Sumner, Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns ($4,100) – Cam Thomas will likely get a ton of ownership today, and rightfully so, as he’s scored over 40 real points in back-to-back games with a usage rate over 40% in both contests. The Suns are a good defensive team and will likely be focused on Thomas in this one. Plus, Thomas has shot 51% and 69% in the last two games and this is the second leg of a back-to-back. He’s a mid-40% shooter.

Both Thomas and Sumner have averaged 0.93 DKFP per minute this season, and both have similar projections today. Sumner has attempted 17 and 19 shots over the last two games, respectively, with a 25% and 28% usage rate. He put up 36.75 DKFP and 40 DKFP.

Sumner will be highly rostered, but probably not as much as Thomas. Give me the ownership and price discount.

Other Options - Cam Thomas ($5,200), Ayo Dosunmu ($4,300), Jaylen Nowell ($3,600)

Forward

Studs

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($11,200) – LeGoat is on the brink of LeHistory, but that’s not why he’s in play to be rostered. LeBron is averaging 1.46 DKFP per minute and is LeConsistent, having scored fewer than 40 DKFP just once this season. Since the start of the new year, he’s gone for at least 60 DKFP nine times with a high of 74 DKFP. LeTripleDouble is also a threat to mess around on any given night, as he could notch his 136th career one tonight in a game that should have plenty of possessions for fantasy goodies.

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks ($7,500) – The efficiency has been an issue for Paolo this season as he’s converting only 42% of his shot attempts. He’s a rookie! The volume has been there with 15.6 shots per game, though, and the usage rate is a healthy 28%. The Knicks play slow (29th in pace), but they have been a sieve defensively since Mitchell Robinson succumbed to injury, posting the 27th-best defensive rating. Paolo has exceeded 40 DKFP 16 times this season with 51 DKFP and 62-DKFP performances on the ledger.

Other Options - Julius Randle ($10,200)

Value

Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans Pelcians vs. Atlanta Hawks ($5,100) – Nance does not start, but he puts a smile on our faces and makes us wanna dance. He likely won’t play more than 22 minutes, yet he’s been an integral member of Willie Green’s rotation, especially when wanting to play small ball. Nance averages 0.94 DKFP per minute and has put up at least 24 DKFP in each of the last six games with a high of 33.25 DKFP.

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($11,600) – Jokic makes a mockery of the fantasy hoops game, as he averages 1.67 DKFP per minute and is a threat to triple-double in every game he plays. He’s accomplished the feat in nine of the last 11 games, falling short of making it 11-for-11 by just two assists and two rebounds. What a Jokic! Last season, he literally lapped the field. With Murray and Michael Porter Jr. ($6,100) in the mix this season, he’s come back toward the pack a bit, but he still has everyone admiring the bottom of his soles.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,500) – It is all about health with Davis. When he’s on the court, he is one of the best fantasy players in the game. He contributes in every statistical category and makes an impact at both ends of the floor. He’s averaging 1.53 DKFP per minute and, over the last two games, has scored 31 and 34 points, respectively, while grabbing 14 rebounds in both games. That translated to 58 DKFP and 63.5 DKFP. Click Davis then pray to the gods and search for those who have Davis voodoo dolls and eradicate them from the face of the Earth.

Other Options - Nic Claxton ($7,700), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,300), Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,000)

Value

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks at Orlando Magic ($4,400) – Though Jericho Sims ($3,500) has been starting at center in lieu of Mitchell Robinson, it’s been Hartenstein who’s been making the bigger fantasy impact. Over the last five games, he’s put up 20.75, 35.25, 26.5, 29.75 and 23 DKFP. In his last game, he had a 1.8% usage rate yet still put up 23 DKFP. That’s because he’s been a beast on the glass, grabbing double-digit rebounds in four straight while contributing in the defensive categories.

Other Options - Onyeka Okongwu ($4,200), Andre Drummond ($3,100)

