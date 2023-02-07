Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Thunder Showdown on February 7

Tuesday brings six games in the NBA, one of which could see history be made when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. This matchup will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (OKC vs LAL)

Captain’s Picks

LeBron James ($18,900 CP): James is 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. It might be a lot to ask for him to score that many points in this game, especially since he enters the day officially listed as questionable with left ankle soreness. Expect him to play, though, as he tries to break the record in one of his next two home games before the Lakers go on the road. During his chase for history, he has averaged 33.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.0 assists over his last 11 games.

Anthony Davis ($18,000 CP): Davis looks to be rounding into form after returning from injury. Over the last two games, he has scored 58.0 and 63.5 DKFP, respectively. The Thunder have very little size up front, which has contributed to them allowing the most rebounds per game in the league. As appealing as James is for the Captain’s spot, Davis has just as high of an upside and comes with a slightly cheaper salary.

UTIL Plays

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($12,200): It will be interesting to see how the Thunder handle this game. They just played Monday, so they could use this as a rest spot for some players. While they entered the season with expectations of being bad again, they are firmly in the hunt for a spot in the play-in tournament. As long as Gilgeous-Alexander plays, he’s difficult to resist in DFS, given that he has scored at least 50.5 DKFP in six of his last eight games.

Aaron Wiggins ($3,600): Given their high upsides, it makes sense to roll with at least two players from the trio of James, Davis and Gilgeous-Alexander. To do so, you’ll need to take a chance on some players with cheap salaries. One that stands out is Wiggins, who has seen time as a starter with Luguentz Dort (hamstring) out. He hasn’t put up big numbers, but he has scored at least 20 DKFP in three of his last six games.

Jaylin Williams ($2,400): It’s ugly at center right now for the Thunder. Williams is only averaging 14 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged 19 minutes over the last five games with their options dwindling. He scored at least 16 DKFP in four of them, so he could be worth the risk in tournament play at such a cheap salary.

Fades

Rui Hachimura ($6,200): The Lakers are battling just to make the play-in tournament, so expect them to be active at the trade deadline. They already made one deal, bringing over Hachimura from the Wizards. He has started four straight games, but he scored 22.5 DKFP or fewer in three of them. That’s not enough production for a player with his salary, especially on a night when it could be so important to roll with at least two of the three top-tier players in this game.

THE OUTCOME

The Thunder were blown out by the Warriors on Monday, marking their fourth straight loss. They are 1-4 since Dort went down with three of those losses coming by at least eight points. If they decide to rest Gilgeous-Alexander, this could get ugly in a hurry. Even if plays, look for the Lakers to take care of business with a convincing victory on their home floor.

Final Score: Lakers 118, Thunder 110

