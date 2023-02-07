DraftKings MA Prelaunch Offer - Terms & Conditions

MA Prelaunch Offer

The promotional offer is valid between 2/7/2023 at 12:00:01 AM Eastern Time (ET) and the first date and time that DraftKings is permitted to accept sports wagers in the State of Massachusetts (“Launch Day”) (collectively the “Promotional Period”). Must be physically located Massachusetts (an “Eligible Jurisdiction”). Must be 21+ years of age or older.

New Customers:

To be eligible for the promotion, new Sportsbook customers must: (1) not have previously created a DraftKings account or have an account but have not placed a bet on DraftKings Sportsbook or DraftKings Casino, (2) be physically located in the Eligible Jurisdiction and obtained the minimum age requirements, and (3) successfully opt-in to the promotion when prompted. Upon completion of the promotional requirements, eligible customers will receive $200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day. Bonus Bets paid as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets.

Existing Customers:

To be eligible for the promotion, existing Sportsbook customers must: (1) be physically located in the Eligible Jurisdiction and obtained the minimum age requirements, and (2) successfully opt-in to the promotion when prompted. Existing Customer is defined as a customer who has a DraftKings account and has previously made a bet on either DraftKings Sportsbook or DraftKings Casino. Upon completion of the promotional requirements, eligible customers will receive $100 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day. Bonus Bets paid as four (4) $25 Bonus Bets.

No deposit or wager required. Bonus Bets valid for seven (7) days (the “Play Through Period”). For the avoidance of doubt, the seven (7) day Play Through Period is measured as 168 hours from the time the Bonus Bets are deposited into the customer’s account after the first eligible deposit into the customer’s DraftKings Sportsbook account. Failure to use the Bonus Bets before expiration will void the award. Awarded Bonus Bets are non-cashable, non-transferable, non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn. Bonus Bets must be wagered 1x time. Bonus Bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings. Winnings generated from wagering of Bonus Bets are stake-removed and will be transferred to the registered player’s Cash Balance at which time they may be withdrawn. Bonus Bets are valid on all eligible DraftKings Sportsbook markets prior to expiration. Ex : If a $10 Bonus Bet is placed on even odds and wins, only the profit of $10 will be credited to the players’ account.

See DraftKings terms and conditions for information and limitations on wagering. Excludes odds boosts, live bets, parlays, bonus bets, cash out bets, and voided bets. Should you wish to cancel your participation in this promotion at any time, please contact customer experience at support@draftkings.com. Upon cancellation, you may withdraw any funds deposited in connection with this promotion subject to DraftKings Terms of Use. Any wager placed in connection with the promotion cannot be rescinded once it has been placed. However, any applicable bonus rewards in your account shall be void, subject to forfeiture, and may not be transferred or withdrawn. All promotions are subject to the DraftKings Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. By accepting any bonus rewards, registered players agree to abide by the terms and conditions of this Promotion. Promotional offer is subject to regulatory approval. Void where prohibited by law. DraftKings account holders are responsible for any and all applicable local, state, or federal taxes. DraftKings is not liable for computer or program malfunctions, nor for errors in bonus rewards. DraftKings reserves the right to exclude certain registered players from this promotion, as well as the right to withhold the bonus reward if there is reason to suspect that their actions are fraudulent or, at DraftKing’s sole discretion, it is determined that their actions are in violation of DraftKing’s Terms of Use. Any player who is found to be ineligible to play on DraftKings immediately forfeits any bonus rewards which have been awarded. See DraftKings terms and conditions for information on eligibility for creating, using, and funding an interactive gaming account. DraftKings reserves the right to suspend, modify, and/or cancel this promotion upon notice to and approval from the applicable jurisdiction regulators located in the respective Eligible Jurisdiction. If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, call (800) 327-5050 or visit https://helplinema.org to speak with a trained specialist free and confidentially 24/7.