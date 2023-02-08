Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for February 8

Did we all get our beauty sleep last night? If you live on the east coast like me, probably not, as we all stayed awake to see LeBron James make history. Thankfully, there’s nothing quite as important taking place in Los Angeles this evening — unless you really, really care about how Kyrie Irving ($10,600) looks in a Mavericks jersey.

It’s a nine-game slate. Let’s dive into some values.

It’s been an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign for Boucher, yet with the continued absence of OG Anunoby (wrist), the Montreal native is going to have his opportunities to shine. It’s also important to remember the base from which Boucher operates. Thanks to above-average rates in total rebounding (15.9%) and blocks (3.6%), Boucher is producing a very solid 1.01 DKFP per minute this season. However, if you isolate just Boucher’s past eight contests, that number suddenly jumps to 1.21 DKFP. Within that span, the former G League MVP has exceeded 22.0 DKFP seven times — which would be good enough for 5x value at his current salary of $4.4K. Boucher is shooting 47.8% (11-for-23) from three-point range since Jan. 22, as well. In an uptempo matchup against a Spurs team that owns the league’s worst defensive rating (120.4), I’d anticipate Boucher having another energetic performance.

Speaking of good matchups, the Heat will welcome the Pacers to Miami on Wednesday. Indiana has been much better than expected so far in 2022-23, yet its also been a DFS wonderland in recent weeks, as the Pacers sit seventh in pace (101.8) and 23rd in defensive rating (118.1) across their past 10 games. That type of environment should raise the ceiling of Jimmy Butler ($8,100), Bam Adebayo ($8,900) and Tyler Herro ($7,500), but don’t sleep on a mid-tier value option like Martin. The wing has been the ultimate glue guy this season for a beat-up Heat squad, with Martin currently averaging career-highs in points (10.2), rebounds (5.0) and assists (1.7) per contest. He also appears to be a favorite of Erik Spoelstra. Martin logged a notable 30.6 minutes in Miami’s loss to Milwaukee on Saturday, registering 17 points, nine rebounds and 32.25 DKFP. Considering the Heat will once again be without key rotation pieces in Kyle Lowry (knee) and Victor Oladipo (ankle), it seems likely Martin will flirt with 30 minutes of action this evening.

Just before noon on Wednesday, the Cavaliers downgraded both Donovan Mitchell ($8,500; groin) and Darius Garland ($8,300; thumb) to questionable for tonight’s tilt with the lowly Pistons. Certainly smells like load management to me. I have my doubts that Cleveland would risk sitting their entire starting backcourt, but it appears relatively likely that one of Mitchell or Garland will be unavailable against Detroit. That would open the door for Rubio to have a major role in a matchup with an uptempo Pistons team that has struggled to defend all season long. More importantly, 11 games clear of his return from a lengthy injury absence, Rubio is starting to shake off the rust. In the veteran’s last five contests, he’s averaging 22.6 DKFP and a very respectable 1.16 DKFP per minute played. Though Rubio is still probably on a slight restriction, he’d be exceedingly viable if Cleveland wants to rest its stars.

