Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Lakers vs. Bucks Showdown on February 9

The NBA trade deadline is here, and it has been a wild one that has seen some big names on the move. We only have four games on deadline day, one of which will be the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. This is also the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s highlight some players to consider for your lineups.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($20,100 CP): If the Bucks make a trade at the deadline, it will likely be a minor one to try and help Antetokounmpo’s chances of winning another title. He has been locked in since returning from a five-game absence with an injury, averaging 37.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game over eight contests. His salary will do a number on your budget, but he has the highest upside of any player on this slate. The last time he faced the Lakers, he recorded 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes.

Anthony Davis ($17,400 CP): The Lakers made a big trade with the Jazz and Timberwolves on Wednesday that should leave them short-handed for this game. The biggest subtraction from their roster was sending Russell Westbrook to the Jazz. LeBron James ($12,200, ankle) is also listed as questionable after breaking the all-time scoring record Tuesday. If he sits, Davis will be in line for all of the minutes and shot attempts that he can handle. Even if he does play, Davis should receive plenty of shot attempts with Westbrook no longer in town.

UTIL Plays

Jrue Holiday ($9,000): Holiday’s production is up across the board with Khris Middleton missing so much time this season. He has taken a bit of a hit since Middleton has returned, providing 16.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game over the last eight. However, he is still an appealing option for this slate with the Lakers playing at the second-fastest pace in the league. In their last meeting, he produced 28 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Dennis Schroder ($6,000): Schroder has already been playing an important role for the Lakers, scoring at least 22.8 DKFP in four of the last five games. With Westbrook gone and the players that the Lakers acquired in the deal likely not yet available, Schroder could be thrust into an even more prominent role. Possibly having Holiday guard him isn’t ideal, but the Lakers’ lack of depth should work in Schroder’s favor.

Lonnie Walker IV ($2,000): For those rolling with Antetokounmpo at the Captain’s spot, taking a chance on a player with a cheap salary can go a long way towards helping to balance out your budget. Walker’s trending down, with the Lakers having added D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley. However, he has scored at least 14.3 DKFP in four of his last six games, so with Russell and Beasley unlikely to play, Walker has some upside at such a cheap salary.

Fades

Khris Middleton ($6,600): The Bucks are a perfect 8-0 since Middleton has returned. However, they have been limiting his minutes while bringing him off the bench. He didn’t play more than 22 minutes in any of those games, so don’t expect him to even come close to 30 minutes in this matchup. With him having scored at least 30 DKFP only two times since his return, it’s difficult to get too excited about him at this salary.

THE OUTCOME

If James sits this game out, things could get ugly in a hurry. Even if he plays, the Lakers will be fighting an uphill battle while they wait for their new players to arrive. The Lakers defeated the Bucks in Milwaukee the last time around, but look for the Bucks to use their improved health situation since then to win this rematch.

Final Score: Bucks 125, Lakers 113

