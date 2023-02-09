Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 9

It’s the NBA Trade Deadline. Prepare for headline after headline regarding players moving from one pine to another, and general managers executing their grand designs. Some will be fine while others benign. We’ve already been blessed with moves of the divine. Most of the news will come from Woj or Shams, rarely from Mark Stein. Regardless, make sure all the news aligns and all the shifting usage rates are properly assigned. Cover everything from front to spine, crest to trough of a sine wave. Remember, that I am no seer, just some dude with thoughts I opine. So take in all the information at your disposal and break things down with your mind. May the gods look favorably upon you and provide lucky winds, blowing your behind and helping you find and guiding you towards the path that has no whine but plenty of wine and a shrine.

MIL and PHO are playing the first game of a back-to-back. LeBron James ($10,800), DeMar DeRozan ($8,800) and Jamal Murray ($8,200) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the MIL/LAL game has the highest total at 239.5. ATL is the biggest favorite at 7 points over PHO while the BKN/CHI game has the tightest spread at 1 point in favor of the Nets. ORL and LAL are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns ($9,100) – It’s the old “Quality vs. Quantity” debate with Young. He’s only shooting 42% from the field but he’s hucking and chucking 19.9 shots per game. The usage rate is a healthy 33% on the season and he’s averaging 10 assists per contest. As a result, the floor is relatively high due to sheer volume, and there is access to ceiling games if he gets hot from the field. Over his last 14 games, he’s scored at least 40 DKFP in all of them with three of those over 50. With the blockbuster trade that the Suns executed for Kevin Durant last night, the depth and defense have taken noticeable dents, which should make things easier for the Hawks on offense.

Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls ($7,800) – I faded Thomas last game, and I shall prepare for the pain once again. Thomas has scored over 40 points in the last three games while garnering usage rates over 40% in each of those contests.

So why the fade, especially since Thomas is a professional getter of buckets?

For starters, the price has increased from $3,300 to $5,200 to now $7,800! Inflation has permeated the DFS streets! Yet the ownership will likely be sky-high. In the prior three games when he went ballistic, he was THE guy. Spencer Dinwiddie ($8,100) should make his Brooklyn debut tonight and he is now THE guy. Finally, over the last 10 games, the Bulls have been 2nd in defensive rating and I have doubts that Thomas can maintain the 56% field goal percentage. Doubting Thomas. Yes, sometimes blurbs write themselves.

Other Options - Chris Paul ($7,300)

Value

Damion Lee, Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks ($3,200) – With the blockbuster trade last night, the Suns will be short-handed tonight, so Lee will likely enter the starting rotation. He only averages 0.75 DKFP per minute but he will likely see at least 30 minutes of run tonight. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! Lee has made four starts this season, playing 38, 18, 38 and 27 minutes. He put up 27, 4, 22.25 and 22 DKFP. The ceiling isn’t high but, at his price, he ain’t bad yo.

Other Options - Ayo Dosunmu ($4,200), Josh Okogie ($3,000), Saben Lee ($3,100)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers ($12,300) – The sky was falling for many in regards to Antetokounmpo, as many perceived the G morphing into just a g. Well, he’s been nothing but a straight-up G recently, reminding all of us fantasy nerds that he is one of the best fantasy players in the land. Over the last six games, he’s put up 50.75, 77.25, 81.75, 62.6, 73.75 and 70.5 DKFP. Both the Bucks and Lakers have been top 5 in offensive pace over the last 10 games, so there should be plenty of opportunities for fantasy goodies.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($10,800) – Initially, I was leaning towards fading LeBron since the hype and hoopla over becoming the all-time leading scorer was behind us. But, there has been a rejuvenation of energy in Tinsel Town after the trade for D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. None of those players will likely play tonight, but while the Lakers are 13th in the Western Conference currently, they are only 6.5 games back of the 3rd seed and a push towards a playoff run is the focus.

James has been such a consistent force. Since the start of the new year, he’s played 16 games and put up fewer than 50 DKFP only four times with two games over 70 DKFP.

This game has the highest total on the slate at 240 and the Lakers are at home.

Other Options - Aaron Gordon ($6,800)

Value

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers ($5,500) – It’s tough to recommend a player who won’t start or play 30 minutes, but here we are. The Bucks have brought Middleton along slowly since returning from injury. The minutes have ticked up, though, from 15 minutes to 22 minutes. We are relying on efficiency here but Middleton is one of the most efficient fantasy players. He’s gone for at least 22 DKFP in each of the last six games with two over 30. The floor seems relatively safe while there’s a chance that he gets another minute or two. At least this game will be fast-paced so more possessions to produce fantasy goodies should be available.

Other Options - Torrey Craig ($4,100), De’Andre Hunter ($4,900), Pat Connaughton ($4,700), Josh Okogie ($3,000)

Center

Studs

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets at Orlando Magic ($11,000) – Jokic makes a mockery of the fantasy hoops game, as he averages 1.67 DKFP per minute and is a threat to triple-double in every game he plays. He’s accomplished the feat in 10 of the last 12 games, falling short of making it 12-for-12 by just two assists and two rebounds. What a Jokic! In the most recent game against Minnesota, he put up 67 DKFP in only 28 minutes and triple-doubled by halftime. Yawn.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks ($7,900) – The Suns are going to be short-handed due to the Kevin Durant trade. In addition to the traded players, Devin Booker is also out. With all of those players off the court this season, Ayton has seen a massive 7.8 percentage point usage bump to 32.6%. He’s gone for 56.75 and 57.5 DKFP in the last two games and another 50-burger is well within the range of outcomes. If he doesn’t get there, it likely won’t be due to usage or opportunities.

Other Options - Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,300), Nikola Vucevic ($9,000), Nic Claxton ($7,600)

Value

Dario Saric, Phoenix Suns at Atlanta Hawks ($3,500) – The Suns are going to provide the value tonight, so how many Suns are too many Suns? As a Son myself, I lean towards the “You can never have too many Suns,” but that’s just me.

Saric is a skilled stretch big who can put the ball in the hoop and grab boards. He’s made 12 starts this season and has exceeded 30 DKFP four times with a high of 41.25. He may not get 30 minutes of run, but he should come pretty close. The price and expected playing time makes him an appealing value play.

Other Options - Jock Landale ($3,000), Moritz Wagner ($3,700)

