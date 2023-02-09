Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for February 10

It’s Friday. I ain’t got no job. I ain’t got....I kid, I kid. I’m just some dude trying to get a few quid. We have a massive eleven-game slate, ensuring that we must buckle down to construct the right build. Hopefully, we open the right lids and navigate the grid amid all the noise and numbers. May our players perform so that we do not tumble. Down the leaderboards, plummeting to the depths of the stinky landfills. So once again, I have volunteered to lead us on this journey. Hopefully, it’s not weird, only cheered as I steer the ship to the harbor that makes everyone else look unskilled.

CHA, CLE, DAL, IND, MIA, NYK, PHI, SA and UTA are playing the first game of a back-to-back. MIL and PHO played last night. Joel Embiid ($11,500), Luka Doncic ($12,200), Jayson Tatum ($11,200) and Rudy Gobert ($6,700) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

Guard

Studs

Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors vs. Utah Jazz ($9,200) – The VanVleet experience is always a volatile one because he’s so streaky. Over the last two games, he’s converted 31% of his attempts and finished with 31 and 33.75 DKFP. In the prior three games, he shot 45%, 48%, and 47%, producing 48.75, 73, and 46 DKFP. He plays a ton of minutes, so the floor is relatively high, especially since he usually provides a healthy amount of dimes and defensive stats. He faces a Utah squad that is 27th in defensive rating over the last 10 games and has boosted the FPPM to point guards by a league-leading 23.61% above league average.

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($10,600) – The half-man, half-flea Ja Morant does the most physically ridiculous things on the hardwood. He is not just a jumper, though, as his bag of skills is deeper than Penn and Tellers. The usage rate is in the 32% range, and he’s scored at least 20 points in 16 straight. Over the last six games, he’s put up at least 54 DKFP in all but one, with a high of 72. Minnesota has been playing at the third-fastest pace over the last 10 games, so there should be plenty of opportunities to score those fantasy goodies.

Other Options - Damian Lillard ($10,900), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,800), Paul George ($8,900), Brandon Ingram ($7,600), Desmond Bane ($7,500), Malcolm Brogdon ($6,300), Derrick White ($6,100)

Value

Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors ($4,000) – With Conley getting moved to Minnesota, Sexton should make his second consecutive start and play over 30 minutes. He averages 0.92 DKFP per minute and put up 37.8 DKFP on Thursday. He’s just too cheap for his price and expected role.

Other Options - Norman Powell ($5,700), Malaki Branham ($4,900), Killian Hayes ($4,700), Sam Hauser ($4,200)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers ($10,400) – Randle has been one of the most consistent fantasy players this season. Dare I say that he’s matchup-proof? I just kiboshed him. I apologize. The last time he scored fewer than 40 DKFP was back in late December. Since December 7th, a span of 32 games, he’s gone over 40 DKFP in all but one, 21 over 50 DKFP, and a high of 71.75. The Knicks played Philly two games ago, and Randle went for 44.8 DKFP. He doesn’t contribute much in the defensive categories, but he’s dishing out 4.2 assists a game, draining 2.7 treys, and is third in the league with 35 double-doubles.

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks ($8,900) – Kawhi Leonard is out, and the Clippers will be depleted due to the trades they made. George will likely play a ton of minutes, but, more importantly, he has seen a massive 9.1% usage rate bump to 39.7% with Kawhi off the floor this season. The price is too cheap for the expected playing time and usage he will likely garner.

Other Options - Aaron Gordon ($6,800), Scottie Barnes ($7,700), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,600)

Value

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs ($3,400) – There’s some uncertainty with the rotations in Detroit after the trades, namely who gets Bey’s minutes. I think Diallo is a candidate to soak up most of that playing time. On the season, he’s averaging 0.94 DKFP, and if he can get somewhere in the upper-20s for playing time, he could pay off this price tag. The matchup is a favorable one as the Spurs have played at the 11th-fastest pace over the last 10 games while being dead-last in defensive rating.

Other Options - Norman Powell ($5,700), Kenyon Martin Jr. ($5,500), Khris Middleton ($5,400), Isaiah Stewart ($5,100), Caleb Martin ($4,800), Josh Green ($4,800), Grant Williams ($4,400), Marcus Morris Sr. ($4,300), Hamidou Diallo ($3,400)

Center

Studs

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets ($9,100) – Adebayo has taken a step up on the fantasy hierarchical ladder. The reason is that he’s become more assertive on offense. The shot attempts have increased from 13 to 16 this season, translating to 21.8 points per game. He’s always going to grab boards and contribute the defensive stats. He also racks up a healthy amount of assists because the Heat run offense through him. Over the last three games, he’s gone for 53.8, 46.8, and 54.8 DKFP. Houston has played at the ninth-fastest pace while being 26th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns at Indiana Pacers ($8,100) – The Suns won’t have the services of Durant yet but they could get Booker back. If Booker doesn’t play, then this play becomes a lot stronger because Ayton would pick up some usage. Regardless, the matchup is a good one, as the Pacers have boosted the FPPM to centers by 16.33% above the league average. Prior to Thursday’s contest, Ayton put up over 50 DKFP in back-to-back contests.

Other Options - Julius Randle ($10,400), Pascal Siakam ($9,600), Jaren Jackson Jr. ($7,600)

Value

Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics ($3,200) – It took Williams some time to enter the Clifford Circle of Trust, but it happened, and he climbed up the depth chart to be the backup to Plumlee. Well, Plumlee was finally traded, and the runway is clear for Air Williams. Williams is averaging 1.18 DKFP per minute and should get at least 30 minutes of run now, especially since the Hornets are in Wembanyama mode and will prioritize developing the young guys.

Other Options - Walker Kessler ($5,700), Isaiah Stewart ($5,100), Jalen Duren ($5,000), Zach Collins ($4,000), Mark Williams ($3,200)

