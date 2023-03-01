2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

2023 API — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 API — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Proximity 200+ Yards

Opportunities Gained

Par 3s Gained 200-225 Yards

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 2

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Past Winners



2022: Scottie Scheffler -5

2021: Bryson DeChambeau -11

2020: Tyrrell Hatton -4

2019: Francesco Molinari -12

2018: Rory McIlroy -18

2017: Marc Leishman -11

2016: Jason Day -17

2015: Matt Every -19

2014: Matt Every -13

2013: Tiger Woods -13

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,500

High-End Values

Max Homa $9,700

Will Zalatoris $9,400

Tony Finau $9,300

Second-Level Values

Tom Kim $8,400

Tyrrell Hatton $8,300

Sam Burns $8,100

Mid-Level Values

Corey Conners $7,800

Keegan Bradley $7,600

Tommy Fleetwood $7,500

Adrian Meronk $7,200

Scrub Values

Ryan Fox $7,000

Byeong-Hun An $7,000

Eric Cole $6,900

Thriston Lawrence $6,100

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.