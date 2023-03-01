2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Arnold Palmer Invitational Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Tyler Tamboline discuss their favorite 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]
2023 API — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
Get link to PME RAKE FREE DraftKings Contest
2023 API — DraftKings Picks | Player/Course Notes | Own Projections
Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Key Stats
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Proximity 200+ Yards
- Opportunities Gained
- Par 3s Gained 200-225 Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 2
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Past Winners
- 2022: Scottie Scheffler -5
- 2021: Bryson DeChambeau -11
- 2020: Tyrrell Hatton -4
- 2019: Francesco Molinari -12
- 2018: Rory McIlroy -18
- 2017: Marc Leishman -11
- 2016: Jason Day -17
- 2015: Matt Every -19
- 2014: Matt Every -13
- 2013: Tiger Woods -13
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,500
High-End Values
Max Homa $9,700
Will Zalatoris $9,400
Tony Finau $9,300
Second-Level Values
Tom Kim $8,400
Tyrrell Hatton $8,300
Sam Burns $8,100
Mid-Level Values
Corey Conners $7,800
Keegan Bradley $7,600
Tommy Fleetwood $7,500
Adrian Meronk $7,200
Scrub Values
Ryan Fox $7,000
Byeong-Hun An $7,000
Eric Cole $6,900
Thriston Lawrence $6,100
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Pitch + Putt [$250K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.