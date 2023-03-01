Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 1

Wednesday’s slate is on the larger side, with a nine-game main slate starting at 7 p.m. ET. There are a ton of teams playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, so following along with all the injury updates is going to be even more important than usual. Ultimately, this slate could look a lot different come lineup lock than it does at the moment.

Let’s dive into some of my favorite plays at each position.

Guard

Studs

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets ($9,900) – Morant stands out as the clear top option if paying up in the backcourt. He was stuck in a little bit of a slump recently, but he broke out in a big way Tuesday vs. the Lakers. He racked up 73.5 DKFP in just 33.7 minutes thanks to 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

I wouldn’t expect another triple-double, but he does draw a phenomenal matchup vs. the Rockets. They rank 29th in defensive efficiency, and the Grizzlies’ implied team total of 120.25 ranks first on the slate. There is a bit of blowout potential, but the fact that this game is being played in Houston should help slightly.

Additionally, Ja is down to just $9,900, which is simply too cheap for a player of his caliber. He’s averaged 1.54 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’s only been priced below $10,000 on six previous occasions this season. Add it all up, and this is the perfect time to target the explosive point guard.

Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns ($7,200) – The Hornets were dealt a huge blow in their last game, with LaMelo Ball suffering a fractured right ankle. He’s going to miss the remainder of the season, but that could actually be a blessing in disguise. The Hornets aren’t playing for anything this season, and the fact that they’ve won five straight games was actually hurting their lottery chances. As long as Ball is good to go for the start of next year, his absence could work in their favor.

Rozier is going to have to pick up the slack in the interim. He’s increased his usage rate by +2.4% and his assist rate by +2.7% in games without Ball this season, and he’s averaged 37.5 minutes in those contests. The result is an average of 38.92 DKFP per game, which would be more than enough at his current price tag. P.J. Washington is also doubtful vs. the Suns, so Rozier could be even more busy than usual.

Other Options – C.J. McCollum ($7,500), Dennis Schroder ($5,400)

Value

Malik Beasley, Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,500) – The Lakers are going to be a prime source of value on Wednesday. Not only do they draw an excellent matchup vs. the Thunder, but the team is dealing with some key injuries. The biggest is obviously LeBron James, who is set to miss at least the next two weeks. D’Angelo Russell is also doubtful, so there should be plenty of usage available for the rest of the roster.

Beasley is someone who has proven to be a capable scorer when given the opportunity. He’s racked up at least 31.6 minutes in back-to-back games, and he should see a comparable workload vs. the Thunder. He’s averaged 0.88 DKFP per minute this season, so he’s simply too cheap at $4,500.

Other Options – Dennis Smith Jr. ($5,100), Isaiah Joe ($4,500)

Forward

Studs

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic ($12,300) – The Bucks are a team that you’re going to have to monitor on Wednesday. They’re playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, so there’s a very real chance that Antetokounmpo gets the night off. He has missed time recently with injuries, so the team may not want to push him in a game that they might be able to win without him.

However, if Antetokounmpo is active, he’s a prime target on a slate with plenty of value. When Giannis is on the floor, very few players in basketball can match his per-minute upside. He’s been basically unstoppable of late, averaging 1.94 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he was very impressive in his return to the lineup on Tuesday. He needed just 28.5 minutes to rack up 33 points, 15 boards, four assists, and 59.25 DKFP.

If Giannis doesn’t play, then Bobby Portis becomes the Bucks’ forward to target. He’s also been extremely impressive recently, averaging 1.41 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he’d be thrust into a starring role with Antetokounmpo sidelined.

Gordon Hayward, Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns ($6,400) – Hayward is probably my favorite target on the Hornets on Wednesday. He has been a reliable contributor recently, returning positive value in seven of his past eight games. He’s also displayed an elite ceiling over that stretch, posting games with 49.75 and 58.25 DKFP.

Like Rozier, Hayward has also taken on a much larger role in games without Ball this season. He’s increased his usage rate by +2.7% and his assist rate by +3.4%. Both marks are among the largest increases on the squad. Hayward has already increased his production to 0.94 DKFP per minute over the past month, and he could take another step forward vs. the Suns.

Other Options – DeMar DeRozan ($7,900), Lu Dort ($5,100)

Value

James Wiseman, Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls ($4,800) – The Pistons remain extremely thin in the frontcourt headed into Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Bulls. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart will both miss their second straight game, while Isaiah Livers is doubtful after picking up a spot start on Monday.

Wiseman didn’t play quite as much as expected on Monday, but he was extremely efficient in his 26.6 minutes. He racked up 23 points and seven rebounds, resulting in 32.25 DKFP. For all of his woes, Wiseman has always been able to put the ball in the basket. He’s averaged 1.02 DKFP per minute this season, so he’s a great bet to return value once again. His price tag has come up a bit following Monday’s performance, but he still stands out as one of the best values on the slate.

Other Options – Jarred Vanderbilt ($4,900), Lonnie Walker IV ($3,300)

Center

Stud

Editor’s note: Lakers C Anthony Davis (foot) has been ruled out tonight vs. the Thunder.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder ($10,200) – When LeBron is out of the lineup, play Davis. It may be a simple formula, but it sure is effective. Davis reminded everyone of his talent level on Tuesday, racking up 28 points and 19 boards en route to 60.75 DKFP. That’s not an outlier either. Davis has now played in 10 games without LeBron this season, and he’s averaged 55.98 DKFP in those contests.

Add a juicy matchup vs. the Thunder and the likely absence of Russell, and Davis stands out as an elite stud target. He probably deserves to be priced at over $11,000 given the Lakers’ injury situation, so take advantage of this price tag while you can.

Other Options – Deandre Ayton ($8,100), Mark Williams ($6,300)

Value

Jaxson Hayes, New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers ($3,000) – The Pelicans are another team with a host of injury concerns at the moment. Zion Williamson remains out of the lineup, and he’ll be joined on the sidelines by Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr. on Wednesday. Jonas Valanciunas and Josh Richardson are also questionable, so there’s a chance that the team is significantly shorthanded vs. the Blazers.

Regardless of what happens with Valanciunas, Hayes should see a solid handful of minutes. He played 24.8 minutes in the team’s last contest, and Hayes has averaged a respectable 0.98 DKFP per minute over the past month. He should serve as the backup to Valanciunas as a bare minimum, and he could earn some playing time at power forward with Nance sidelined as well.

If Valanciunas is ruled out, there’s a good chance that Hayes moves into the starting lineup. If Willy Hernangomez gets the nod instead, then Hernangomez would become the superior DFS play. Regardless, this is a situation that warrants monitoring.

Other Options – Marvin Bagley III ($4,900), Trendon Watford ($3,300)

