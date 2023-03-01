Was Coach Prime out of line with his recruiting comments?

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz discusses Deion Sanders’ controversial comments about recruitment.

After playing Coach Prime’s dissection of the differences he’s looking for when recruiting quarterbacks vs. defensive linemen, Amin immediately takes him to task, noting that if there was an amazing QB prospect from a single-parent home Deion would not be saying no to him. Amin says the beauty of heuristics like that is that you can say all of that until someone comes along and fits all of the criteria that actually matters — can he play and is he serious about the game. Amin goes further and says that single-parent, double-parent, none of that matters. Amin also recalls that he once was interested in why most of the great players in NBA history (LeBron excluded) had siblings. He says he went on to discover that his only child theory really didn’t mean anything and didn’t matter — they weren’t great because they had siblings, they were great because they could play.

Jessica thinks Deion’s statements are especially damaging because they perpetuate stereotypes about children who come single-parent homes. She also thought it was weird to hear Rich Eisen’s producers — the comments came on the Rich Eisen show — laughing along with it and thinking it was funny because for her it’s just gross.

Dan says Deion’s comments were too simplistic and it doesn’t matter how much Deion thinks he knows about the psychology of football, he’s getting players who can really play, no matter what their upbringing or background is.

Witty points out that if these comments came out of the mouth of any other coach they would be met with a lot more skepticism, which leads Dan to say that if they came out of the mouth of a white coach it would be seen as racist and questionable beyond what they are talking about.

Amin asks if there is any room to consider that Deion might have been kidding, but Dan doesn’t think he was. Amin does think the reason the others on the Rich Eisen show were laughing is because Deion was making the comments in a very jovial way, opening the door to the theory he was not being entirely serious. Jessica pushes back a bit, noting that this is the kind of thinking that older generations of coaches have utilized. So, you could potentially give him the benefit of the doubt, or you may not want to. Amin does think he believes in the comments but also said it in such an exaggerated way to make light of it.

Amin closes out the segment pointing out that if the No. 1 QB prospect in the country was from a single-parent home and wanted to play for Deion at Colorado, he would not be saying no and that the player is not for him.

Meanwhile, the crew talks about the NFL Combine, size, durability and the Draft ...

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Local Hour: Our Ruined Bejeweled Dumpster

We have an accusation of racism in the Shipping Container...against Roy. Also, If Vic Fangio can’t afford to live in Miami, how can any of us? A contentious conversation breaks out about Miami’s infrastructure and how difficult it is to get around this city, and we try our best to find the details of Fangio’s past contracts. Plus, Witty is absolutely delighted over Mike Schur’s public fear of the Miami Heat.

The Big Suey: Take Me Out To The Crypto.Com

Meadowlark CEO John Skipper and Nothing Personal’s David Samson are back to talk to Witty about the latest in sports business including all of the drama around Daniel Snyder, the continued demise of Regional Sports Networks, Florida State trying to push for the ACC to get them more revenue, and the Brandon Miller situation at Alabama Men’s Basketball.

Hour 1: Only Children

Do the NFL or NBA combines actually measure your in-game athleticism? We discuss small QBs and “The Mina Test” before Amin describes how his front office used their combine scouting to their advantage. Then, Evan Drellich wrote the definitive book on the Houston Astros cheating scandal, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess,” and he joins us to discuss how the Astros organization went from innovative masterminds to cheaters.

Hour 2: Mike Schur’s Tony Top 5

First, Charlotte Flair joins us to discuss her journey to wrestling, her dad’s support, the motivation behind her career path, the way women’s wrestling has evolved, and a whole lot more! Then, Smug Ostrich Mike Schur returns for his daily Stat of the Day. He also shares why he so deeply fears the Miami Heat and unveils a brand new segment.

Postgame Show: Behind The Bit

It’s time for Danny Benitez’s Top 5 Volleyball Players.

