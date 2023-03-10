Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 10

We’ve got a fun-sized six-game NBA slate tonight on DraftKings, with only a single team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. However, that sort of undersells the elephant in the room that is the Brooklyn Nets, who pulled off some rotation tomfoolery in Thursday’s loss to the Bucks. Needless to say, Jacque Vaughn is not super popular with the DFS community at this exact second.

What will the Nets do on Friday? Let’s dive into some values.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Live on Twitter @dklive.

As has been the case throughout his career, Jackson represents a high-ceiling DFS option on Friday. However, he’s an option that also lacks any semblance of a floor. Jackson’s only been a member of the Nuggets for seven games, yet he’s already seeing his role increase with his new squad. To wit, Jackson’s exceeded 23.0 minutes of action in three of Denver’s past four contests, while he’s managed at least 24.0 DKFP two times in that same stretch. It’s not the most appealing profile in the world, but on a slate with few viable options below $4K, it’s at least something. Don’t downplay the importance of matchup, either. The Spurs own the league’s worst defensive rating (119.6) and its seventh-fastest pace (101.7). It’s a dream environment for an offensive guard like Jackson, not to mention there’s still a possibility the Nuggets decide to rest a few starters in what should be an easy win. Keep an eye on this one.

SG Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, $4,200

We’ve got an interesting situation developing with Cleveland. The Cavaliers came into Friday with a relatively clean injury report, then at 11:30 a.m. ET, it was announced that Darius Garland ($8,100; quad) was suddenly questionable for tonight’s tilt with the Heat after missing morning shootaround. Not great, Bob. Same-day designation downgrades are a bad enough signal on their own, but my feeling that Garland sits tonight is only amplified by where we are in the calendar. There’s less than a month left in the regular season. Expect Cleveland to tread carefully with their star point guard, which would remove a player with a 26.9% usage rate from the Cavaliers’ lineup. LeVert has the highest ceiling of those set to benefit from Garland’s assumed absence and, if he steps into the starting five, LeVert is averaging 30.1 DKFP in his opportunities to start in 2022-23. Raul Neto ($3,000) also might be a candidate to start, as Cleveland continues to be very cautious with Ricky Rubio ($3,300).

It’s honestly unclear who’s going to be available for Brooklyn on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie ($7,300) seems like a lock considering his designation on Thursday was literally “rest,” but the statuses of Nic Claxton ($6,700; Achilles/thumb) and Cam Johnson ($6,000; knee) are a little more hazy. Still, if we learned anything from yesterday’s nonsense, it’s that while the Nets might start Nerlens Noel ($3,000) in place of Claxton, it’s Sharpe who has the larger role and much higher upside. In 29.4 minutes versus the Bucks, Sharpe collected 11 points, four rebounds, a block and 24.0 DKFP. This isn’t an anomaly, either. For the season as a whole, Sharpe is averaging just under 1.00 DKFP per minute logged (0.98). If Claxton’s out again, Sharpe’s very viable at the bare minimum.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $333K Fadeaway [$100K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is theglt13) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.