Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 10

We have six games tonight after getting six games last night.

ATL and MIA are playing the first game of a back-to-back. BKN is the only team that played on Thursday. Darius Garland ($8,100) and Anfernee Simons ($7,100) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the ATL/WAS game with the highest total at 238. The CLE/MIA game has the lowest total at 213. The Nuggets are the biggest favorites by 12.5 points over the Spurs while there are three games with a spread within 2 points - ATL -1.5 over WAS, MIA -1.5 over CLE and TOR -2 over LAL. WAS, SA and LAL are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs ($7,600) – The Nuggets are double-digit favorites, so there is definite blowout risk. That said, over the last four games, the Nuggets have won by over 10 points in six games; Murray has gone for 46.75, 49.5, 50.25, 62.75, 54.25 and 58.5 DKFP, playing 37, 32, 41, 36, 30 and 30 minutes respectively in those contests. The Spurs have been 22nd in defensive rating over the last 10 games while playing at the 7th-fastest pace, so there should be plenty of opportunities to rack up fantasy goodies. The price is a palatable one as well. As a result, Murray could be very popular.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($7,500) – There are a plethora of great options up top at guard tonight, but as of now, I’m leaning towards the midrange. Since Maxey entered the starting lineup five games ago, he’s averaged 26.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1 steal. The usage rate has bounced all over the place, from a low of 16.4% to a high of 31.1%, so that’s a little concerning, but Maxey has put up 44, 32, 32.25, 38 and 46.5 DKFP over that span. The floor seems relatively high with the possibility of a 40—burger. Portland has been 26th in defensive rating over the last 10 games so the environment should be a good one.

Other Options - James Harden ($10,300), Trae Young ($9,300), Bradley Beal ($8,400)

Value

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors ($4,700) – They call him Hillbilly Kobe for a reason! Reaves is a baller who can create his own shot and set up teammates. Over the last two games, he’s played 33 and 28 minutes while garnering a 20% usage rate. While he probably won’t continue to shoot 6-of-13 and 5-of-9 from the field, he will get his opportunities. What is most intriguing, though, are the 7 and 8 dimes to go along with 2 steals and 1 block. Will he go 10x bonkers? Probably not, but 35 DKFP, which is what he put up in the last two games, ain’t bad, yo.

Other Options - Delon Wright ($5,400), Bogdan Bogdanovic ($4,500)

Forward

Studs

Kristaps Porzingis, Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks ($9,100) – Over the last four games, Porzingis has gone for over 50 DKFP in three of them with the most recent one of 59.75 DKFP coming against these Hawks. Porzingis is truly a unicorn, as his size, length, shooting ability and ability to influence the game at both ends of the court are rivaled by few. That said, he’s had plenty of games in which he puts up high-20s to low-30s DKFP, usually due to poor shooting efficiency and/or lack of defensive stats, so be aware that is well within the range of outcomes.

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($8,600) – Butler can be frustrating for fantasy because he is too unselfish at times. That’s a great thing for the Heat and I respect that aspect of his game from a real-life perspective, but this is a fantasy website. When he is assertive, though, he can make it rain down fantasy goodies like a barrage of medieval arrows because of the well-rounded nature of his game. The pace will be slow in this one and the Cavaliers are one of the best defensive teams in the league, but Butler went for 46.75 DKFP on Wednesday against them. Over the last four contests, Butler has gone for 46.75, 49.75, 44.25 and 55 DKFP.

Value

Troy Brown Jr., Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors ($4,400) – Brown is not a sexy player, as the usage rate is in the low teens. With LeBron James out, though, he’s been starting and playing a ton of minutes; 34, 41, 26 and 34 in the last four contests. He won’t wow anyone in any statistical category but chips in a little everywhere on a nightly basis. As a result, he’s put up 24.5, 29, 25 and 33.25 DKFP over the last four games.

Other Options - Jeremy Sochan ($5,500), Bruce Brown ($4,300)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors ($11,000) – The only chance that the Lakers had after LeBron went down was for Davis to step up, and step up he has, going for over 60 DKFP in four of the last five games. The usage rate has been above 32% in all but one game with a high of 45.4%. Like Porzingis, Davis can dominate at both ends of the court and is unicorn-like in his ability due to having guard skills learned before he had his growth spurt as a teenager. Unlike Porzingis, the floor is usually higher due to his more consistent shooting efficiency and scoring prowess.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers ($11,600) – Embiid is coming off a game in which he had a 46.8% usage rate and put up 62.25 DKFP in only 28 minutes. L. O. L. The ceiling is sky-high for Embiid, as he put up a 100-DKFP game earlier in the season. He literally does it all, although he’s failed to pull down double-digit rebounds in each of the last four games. He’s expensive and a score in the 40-DKFP range is well within the range of outcomes, which would be a disappointment for the price tag. That said, he can put up a score you have to have on any given night. Decision, decisions.

Value

This may be a first but I don’t like any of the lower-priced options at center tonight.

