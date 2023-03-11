Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 11

Saturday Night NBA DFS features a massive slate this weekend. It’s a good one and you’re going to need a lot of screens. Let’s dig into some research and make some picks, as we gear up for the nine-game main slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Guard

Studs

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics at Atlanta Hawks, $10,600 — He projects to earn more court time than 90% of the player pool with 37 projected minutes. His salary is too low tonight based on his expected role. The Celtics should produce plenty of fantasy points in a favorable matchup with the Hawks — 113 Defensive Efficiency Rating (22nd) and an above-average 102.1 in Pace (12th). Tatum has scored over 60 DKFP in five of his last nine games with a high of 85 DKFP.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings, $9,900 — On tonight’s slate, he ranks in the top tier for projected minutes (35 projected minutes). These should be active minutes with Kevin Durant out again on Saturday night. Booker should maintain his season average in usage rate (32.2%). The Suns should have an easy time in an easy matchup with the Kings (114.1 Defensive Efficiency Rating — 25th). Also, the Kings present an advantageous 102.8 in Pace (8th). The matchup is perfect and Booker is the hottest player in the NBA. He’s scored over 57 DKFP in four straight games. In his last game on Wednesday, Booker only played 28 minutes and still smashed the fantasy leaderboard while smashing the Thunder in a 31-point blowout.

Value

Gary Harris, Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat, $3,700 — His salary is below $4,000 and he provides roster flexibility (SG and SF eligibility). The matchup stinks. Harris stinks. However, that’s how punts work. Harris played 30 minutes in his last game and scored 23.75 DKFP. In the game before that, he scored 18.5 DKFP in 27 minutes. If his threes fall, he works.

Cory Joseph, Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, $4,600 — Who is excited about Detroit vs. Indiana? If you answered yes, then you love DFS. If you answered yes, then you are familiar with the Pistons’ roster and their current short-handed lineup. If you answered yes, then you’re also familiar with longtime journeyman, Cory Joseph. The always popular, and often disappointing, punt has been producing for the Pistons. Over the last five games, he’s averaging 23.9 DKFP in 27 MPG. That’s good enough for an average return of 6.8x. The Pacers present an advantageous matchup with a 114.3 Defensive Efficiency Rating (26th) and an appealing 103.5 in Pace (5th). It’s not unfathomable that Joseph could score 30 DKFP on Saturday in this matchup.

Forward

Studs

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, $8,200 — Guessing about rotations is not necessary because DeRozan and the rest of the Bulls’ regulars will be on the court all game long (36 projected minutes for DeRozan). His salary is too low tonight based on his expected role and the matchup. The classic — if not notorious — jump shooter has a usage rate of 28.1%. His style of play is not suitable for every DFS slate but tonight works. The Rockets are one of the worst defenses in the league (116.5 Def. Eff. Rating — 29th). This is a good spot for a shooter.

Value

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks, $5,100 — The Grizzlies situation is pretty much the same. With key players out, usage is being shuffled around, and Dillon Brooks likes to shoot. Unfortunately, he misses a lot. This week’s games perfectly illustrate the Dillon Brooks DFS pick. He was terrible on Tuesday (17.25 DKFP) and the Grizzlies lost to the Lakers. He throttled the Mavericks on Thursday (32.5 DKFP) in a 21-point blowout win. This is a cheap price tag for the minutes and usage. It’s not a great deal in terms of his extreme shot variance.

Jordan Nwora, Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons, $4,400 — The Pistons present an advantageous matchup with a 115.7 Defensive Efficiency Rating (28th) and an above-average 102.1 in Pace (12th). It’s disgusting, but on a full Saturday night slate, the worst game might be the best DFS game. Nwora is not starting but he’s producing in his role. Over the last six games, Nwora is averaging 26.6 DKFP across 23.5 MPG for a nightly return of 7.6x.

Center

Studs

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls at Houston Rockets, $8,000 — Playing Bulls on a massive slate seems strange. However, they’re affordable and in a good spot. The Rockets are bad and are not necessarily a slow team. There are many options on Saturday, so that means the Bulls could go overlooked. Vucevic has upside and should be low owned.

Value

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz, $4,000 — The Hornets 2022 first-round pick, C Mark Williams ($5,900), is questionable for Saturday’s game with a thumb injury. The team took their time getting him into the rotation this season. It would make sense that they rest him and protect his health. This should lead to big minutes for Nick Richards. On Thursday, Williams exited with his injury and Richards took his spot. Richards played 29 minutes and scored 33.5 DKFP.

James Wiseman, Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers, $5,800 — The Pistons are not as thin as they were earlier this week, but there are still plenty of opportunities to go around. Jalen Duren ($4,800) is cheaper but Thursday was his first game back since returning from injury. His role remains in question. On the other hand, Wiseman is settling into his role with his new team. He has scored over 35 DKFP in the last two games. Since becoming a starter, Wiseman is playing close to 30 minutes a night in his last eight games.

