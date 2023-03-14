Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Suns vs. Bucks Showdown on March 14

Among the eight games in the NBA on Tuesday will be a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. It’s a bit of a tricky situation with both teams playing the second game of a back-to-back set. It will be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s dig into both sides and highlight some players to consider for your entries.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA Showdown $120K Fadeaway [$30K to 1st] (MIL vs PHX)

Captain’s Picks

Devin Booker ($15,600 CP): The injury to Kevin Durant (ankle) has thrust Booker back into being the primary scoring option for the Suns. He has been locked in down the stretch, averaging 35.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers over the last six games. During that span, he shot 59.9 percent from the field. While that kind of efficiency can’t hold up over the long run, his high usage rate and ability to contribute in multiple areas leaves him with a high floor.

Jrue Holiday ($14,400 CP): After sitting out three straight games with a hand injury, Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200) returned Monday against the Kings. The question is, will he play the second game of this back-to-back set for the Bucks? If he doesn’t, Holiday could see significantly more shot attempts. Even if he does play, Holiday carries a high floor after scoring at least 42.0 DKFP in five of his last nine games.

UTIL Plays

Deandre Ayton ($8,000): Ayton had a couple of single-digit points games playing alongside Durant. However, with Durant out the last three games, Ayton has averaged 20.3 points to go along with 10.7 rebounds. Facing the shot-blocking prowess of Brook Lopez ($8,400) won’t be easy, but Ayton’s role as one of the leading scorers for the Suns, combined with his rebounding skills, still makes him a viable option for a utility spot.

Joe Ingles ($4,200): It looks like Ingles will be set to play in this matchup after sitting out Monday for rest. He has been a key rotation player of late, averaging 24 minutes over the last seven games that he played. That helped him score at least 22.0 DKFP six times. With the potential that the Bucks rest a player or two for this game, Ingles could provide significant value.

Terrence Ross ($3,800): Ross was an under-the-radar addition for the Suns. He couldn’t find his way onto the floor much for the young, rebuilding Magic, but the veteran-laden Suns need his scoring off the bench. Never one to shy away from jacking up shots, Ross has averaged 15.0 points and 3.7 three-pointers over the last three games with Durant out. At this cheap salary, he could be well worth the risk in tournament play.

Fades

Josh Okogie ($5,800): None of the big names stand out as someone to fade for this game, especially with the potential for rest days for some of them. Let’s go further down the salary scale and look at Okogie. He has started 11 straight games since the Suns reworked their roster, and he has had a few terrific shooting performances. However, he hasn’t shown an ability to remain consistently productive throughout his career. It looks like he has started to cool off again, scoring 21.3 DKFP or fewer in five of his last six games.

THE OUTCOME

It will be important to monitor for injury reports for this game. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Giannis sit out, especially given the recent hand injury that he has dealt with. He might not be the only big name to sit out, either. With that in mind, the Suns are 22-11 at home, so as long as they don’t rest too many of their starters, they could find themselves in a favorable position to earn a victory.

Final Score: Suns 123, Bucks 117

