Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 14

Eight. That’s how many games we have on tonight’s slate. That makes me feel great. The only thing that would make it better is if Red Panda shows up in a halftime show, flipping plate after plate on her head while balancing on a unicycle with just her body weight. That is not up for debate. Sit down in your chair and relax your mind so that the landscape becomes clear and takes shape. It’s time to create lineups, utilizing every slot so that nothing goes to waste. On this date, let us channel our inner Warren G and regulate, making the rest of the competition irate with egos that deflate.

CLE, LAL and SA are playing the first game of a back-to-back. DET, MIL and PHO played on Monday. Damian Lillard ($10,500), Jamal Murray ($7,900), Brandon Ingram ($8,500) and Kyle Kuzma ($7,600) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has three games with a total of at least 232 - BKN/OKC (233), ORL/SA (232.5) and MIL/PHO (232.5). The DET/WAS game has the lowest total at 222.5. The Wizards are the biggest favorite by 12.5 points over the Pistons while there are four games within 1.5 points - TOR -1 over DEN, OKC -1.5 over BKN, LAL -1 over NO and MIL -1.5 over PHO. CHA, NO, SA, POR and PHO are all home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets at Oklahoma City Thunder ($7,800) – Bridges has always been a solid fantasy player due to his across-the-board production. In Phoenix, he had a few spurts of fantasy greatness, but he was normally a good real-life and fantasy floor player. Right before the All-Star break, though, he assumed more of an alpha role in Phoenix due to injuries and flourished. Then he got traded to Brooklyn and, not only did he flourish but he’s been a challenger for King of New York status. Even Caine from Menace II Society was like, “I never thought he’d come back like that!”

Well, in 13 games with Brooklyn, he’s averaged 25.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks. There has been some inconsistency but the upside has been tremendous. He’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in seven of those games with a 61 and 71 DKFP performance on the ledger.

He’s going to play around 38 to 40 minutes. Two games ago, he received 47 minutes of run! The usage rate will be in the high-20s and the environment should be a fantasy-friendly one as both teams have been in the top-10 in pace over the last 10 games. The spread is only 1.5 points, so it should be a competitive affair and this game has the highest total on the slate at 233.

Killian Hayes, Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards ($6,200) – The shooting efficiency is the main bugaboo for Hayes, as he’s converting only 36% of his field goal attempts. That said, he’s running the offense for the Pistons and garnering a usage rate in the 25% area. In the last two games, he’s dished out 11 and 13 assists while racking up 2 steals in each contest. He also attempted 11 and 17 shots. That translated to 30.75 and 49 DKFP. The floor is relatively high and the upside is enticing considering the price. The Wizards have been 24th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Chris Paul ($7,500), Devin Booker ($10,100), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($9,400), Bradley Beal ($8,200), Markelle Fultz ($6,500), D’Angelo Russell ($7,100), Immanuel Quickley ($7,100), Darius Garland ($7,900)

Value

Devonte’ Graham, San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic ($5,000) – Since arriving in San Antonio, Graham has been a significant part of the rotation, whether it be starting, which he’s done four times, or coming off the bench. He’s averaged 28.1 minutes, 15.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP in four of those contests with a high of 42.25. With Tre Jones and Malaki Branham out for tonight, Graham should get the start and play over 30 minutes. Graham is averaging a healthy 1.01 DKFP per minute.

Other Options - Dennis Smith Jr. ($5,200), Austin Reaves ($4,800), Caris LeVert ($5,000)

Forward

Studs

Julius Randle, New York Knicks at Portland Trail Blazers ($9,900) – Randle has been fantastic this season, averaging a career-high 25.3 points per game. The improved shooting from downtown is the main reason why, as he’s attempting 8.4 shots from beyond the arc, three more than last season, and converting at a career-high 34% rate. With Jalen Brunson out the last two games, the usage rate has spiked up to 36.9% and 39.5%. Brunson is unlikely to play tonight. Portland has been 29th in defensive rating over the last 10 games and this game has a spread of only 2.5 points, so the environment should be a good one to rack up those fantasy goodies for Randle.

Other Options - RJ Barrett ($7,000), Scottie Barnes ($7,200)

Value

Eugene Omoruyi, Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards ($3,800) – The Thunder waived Omoruyi a few weeks ago and the Pistons scooped him up. Signed to a 10-day contract, he has been a significant part of the rotation due to the Marvin Bagley III injury. Omoruyi has played 23, 27, 26 and 32 minutes over the last four, starting the most recent contest. He put up 26, 16.25, 16.75 and 34 DKFP. He will likely get the start again tonight.

Other Options - Deni Avdija ($4,000)

Center

Studs

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans Pelicans ($10,800) – Davis had a hiccup two days ago when he only put up 31.25 DKFP against the Raptors. He had a 10.9% usage rate! This is one of the reasons why I’m fading Nikola Jokic ($11,600), who was held to 48.75 DKFP in his last meeting with Toronto, who limited him to a 17.8% usage rate! In six of the other seven games, Davis has gone for at least 50 DKFP in all with four over 60. The usage rate was 25.4% last game but was over 30% in the other games. With no LeBron James on the floor, Davis is the alpha and needs to dominate at both ends of the court for the Lakers to secure a playoff spot, something I expect him to do tonight.

Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns ($7,700) – Milwaukee played last night so there’s a chance some players sit. Lopez has missed only one game this season and his size will be needed to battle against Ayton. Lopez has exceeded points expectations 70% of the time this season and put up at least 40 DKFP in each of the last four games, with a high of 63. The last time he faced the Suns, which was back in late February, Lopez went for 48.25 DKFP.

Other Options - Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,300), Nic Claxton ($6,600), Zach Collins ($6,300), James Wiseman ($6,900)

Value

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ($5,000) – The environment won’t be a great one, as the Cavaliers are 27th in pace and 11th in defensive rating over the last 10 games. Mark Williams is out, though, and Richards will be making his third straight start. In the prior two, he played 30 and 32 minutes, putting up 42.5 and 32 DKFP. Minutes are half the battle. Yo, Joe! Richards is averaging 1 DKFP per minute and his price is too cheap for his role.

Other Options - Mitchell Robinson ($5,100)

