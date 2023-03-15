Fantasy Basketball Value Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Bargain Plays for March 15

At this point in the season, there is nothing more annoying than a slate where the Pistons or the Spurs happen to be on the second leg of a back-to-back. So, while Detroit does have this Wednesday evening off, it’s a little heartbreaking to see San Antonio on the schedule, fresh off a surprising drubbing of the Magic on Tuesday.

Who will be active and viable for tonight’s episode of Tank Wars? Let’s dive into the madness.

As someone not quite six feet tall who used to be on a lot of dating apps, I can’t stress enough that height isn’t the only thing in the world that matters. Still, when you’re constructing a basketball team, it’s pretty important — a lesson the Lakers might find out the hard way this evening in Houston. With LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (foot) both inactive on Wednesday, Los Angeles has a gaping hole in its frontcourt depth. The last time both James and Davis missed a game was March 1 against Oklahoma City, with Mo Bamba (ankle) starting at the five. However, you guessed it, Bamba is also on the team’s injury report. This creates a situation where Hachimura could not only be asked to play heavy minutes, but also start for the Lakers at center. Wenyen Gabriel ($3,700) is another candidate to get the nod. Either way, whoever draws the emergency start will have ample opportunity to do some damage on the stat sheet, as the Rockets own the league’s second-worst defensive rating (118.1).

PG McKinley Wright IV, Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs, $3,500

You should probably circle this game twice if you have any intention of playing NBA DFS this evening. This tilt legitimately has the feel of a G League matchup or preseason exhibition. For Dallas, it’s injuries that are taking the heaviest toll. Luka Doncic (thigh) will miss his third straight contest on Wednesday, while it’s looking more and more likely that Kyrie Irving ($10,200; foot) will be joining his teammate on the sidelines. To make matters even worse, Tim Hardaway Jr. ($6,600; calf) and Christian Wood ($6,000; foot) are also questionable to suit up against San Antonio. In Monday’s loss to Memphis — a game where Wood was inactive and Hardaway Jr. started — both Josh Green ($5,700) and Jaden Hardy ($5,500) logged huge minutes and posted usage rates above 30%. I’d anticipate similar roles versus the Spurs. Wright IV was very involved versus the Grizzlies, as well, playing 21.9 minutes off the bench and finishing third on the team in field goal attempts (12). If Hardaway Jr. sits, Wright IV might have to take on even more responsibility. Look for him to have an impact in a fantastic matchup.

PF Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls, $4,200

It feels like there’s an opportunity to buy-low on Murray tonight. The rookie has been underwhelming in March, averaging season-worst marks in minutes (25.4) and points (7.5) per game. The classic “rookie wall” seems to be upon us. However, it’s not like you have to go back too far to find some decent performances from the 22-year-old. In fact, even with the recent struggles, Murray’s managed to exceed 24.0 DKFP in seven of his last 11 games, which includes the lottery pick posting 38.5 DKFP against the Thunder on February 26. Murray’s price point is the lowest it has been since early January, an interesting wrinkle now that Trey Lyles has been suspended for Wednesday’s matchup with Chicago. Lyles has seen his role expand the past couple weeks, cutting into Murray’s playing time. Combine all these factors with this evening’s Kings-Bulls contest having the highest implied total on the slate, and you’ve suddenly got yourself an appealing young asset with some serious upside.

