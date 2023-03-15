2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Valspar Championship Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2023 Valspar Championship Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).
MARCH MADNESS: BRACKET PICKS | CHEATSHEET | FREE CONTEST
Valspar — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
GET LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS PGA CONTEST
Valspar DraftKings — DraftKings Picks | Weather | Own Projections
Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail
2023 Valspar Championship: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 3s Gained: 200-225 Yards
Good Drives Gained
Strokes Gained: Short Game
Par 4s Gained: 400-450 Yards
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Valspar Championship: DraftKings Notes
Field: 144 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 16
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Valspar Championship: Past Winners
2022 Sam Burns -17
2021 Sam Burns -17
2019 Paul Casey -8
2018 Paul Casey -10
2017 Adam Hadwin -14
2016 Charl Schwartzel -7
2015 Jordan Spieth -10
2023 Valspar Championship: Course
Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)
Yardage: 7,340
Par: 71
Greens: Bermuda
2023 Valspar Championship: DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jordan Spieth $10,600
Matt Fitzpatrick $10,000
High-End Values
Justin Rose $9,600
Adam Hadwin $9,200
GET LINK TO RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS PGA CONTEST
Second-Level Values
Justin Suh $8,900
Mid-Level Values
Ben An $7,900
Garrick Higgo $7,600
Ben Martin $7,400
Kramer Hickok $7,200
MARCH MADNESS: BRACKET PICKS | CHEATSHEET | FREE CONTEST
Scrub Values
Dylan Wu $6,800
Carson Young $6,800
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.