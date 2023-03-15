2023 Fantasy Golf Picks — Valspar Championship Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Ben Rasa discuss their favorite 2023 Valspar Championship Bets, DraftKings picks, debate the best roster construction for the week and project ownership for DFS guaranteed prize pools (GPPs).

2023 Valspar Championship: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 3s Gained: 200-225 Yards

Good Drives Gained

Strokes Gained: Short Game

Par 4s Gained: 400-450 Yards

2023 Valspar Championship: DraftKings Notes

Field: 144 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, March 16

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Valspar Championship: Past Winners

2022 Sam Burns -17

2021 Sam Burns -17

2019 Paul Casey -8

2018 Paul Casey -10

2017 Adam Hadwin -14

2016 Charl Schwartzel -7

2015 Jordan Spieth -10

2023 Valspar Championship: Course

Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead)

Yardage: 7,340

Par: 71

Greens: Bermuda

2023 Valspar Championship: DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jordan Spieth $10,600

Matt Fitzpatrick $10,000

High-End Values

Justin Rose $9,600

Adam Hadwin $9,200

Second-Level Values

Justin Suh $8,900

Mid-Level Values

Ben An $7,900

Garrick Higgo $7,600

Ben Martin $7,400

Kramer Hickok $7,200

Scrub Values

Dylan Wu $6,800

Carson Young $6,800

