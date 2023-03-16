Fantasy Baseball Rankings: DraftKings Best Ball Infield Rankings 31-60

This season, DraftKings is bringing its popular Best Ball contests to Major League Baseball. This format gives players a chance to draft a fantasy baseball team for a season-long competition that requires no active in-season management but still provides a full season of drama and competition.

IF Rankings Ranking Name Team Ranking Name Team 31 Carlos Correa MIN 32 Anthony Rizzo NYY 33 Jazz Chisholm Jr. MIA 34 Christian Walker ARI 35 Willy Adames MIL 36 Jake Cronenworth SD 37 Nathaniel Lowe TEX 38 Rowdy Tellez MIL 39 J.T. Realmuto PHI 40 C.J. Cron COL 41 Matt Chapman TOR 42 Tommy Edman STL 43 Salvador Perez KC 44 Luis Arraez MIA 45 Jorge Polanco MIN 46 Amed Rosario CLE 47 Alejandro Kirk TOR 48 Gunnar Henderson BAL 49 Jeff McNeil NYM 50 Jose Miranda MIN 51 Ketel Marte ARI 52 Gleyber Torres NYY 53 Andrew Vaughn CWS 54 Oneil Cruz PIT 55 Andres Gimenez CLE 56 Ryan Mountcastle BAL 57 Sean Murphy ATL 58 Triston Casas BOS 59 Jeremy Pena HOU 60 Brandon Lowe TB

37. Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

If you bailed on fantasy baseball midway through last season, Lowe being ranked this high will be an absolute shock. He flipped the switch after a slow start and turned into one of the top producers in the game in the second half. His power production started to come around in June, and his average and RBI total spiked coming down the stretch. He ended up claiming the Silver Slugger Award at a totally stacked 1B position.

Lowe finished with a .302 average, .368 wOBA and .191 ISO to go with his 27 home runs and 76 RBI. After June 1, he hit .317 with a .394 wOBA and an impressive 161 wRC+. He doesn’t have quite the name recognition of some of the other top 1B and does get bumped down some composite rankings due to the overload at 1B. In this format, though, he’s a very strong infield bat that comes with relatively low risk and a good ceiling.

41. Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

Chapman definitely has some holes in his swing and struggles with breaking balls at times, but he also brings plenty of power and should be vitally involved in one of the top lineups in the American League.

Chapman hit exactly 27 homers in each of the past two seasons and saw his batting average bounce back a little bit in 2022. He finished with a .331 wOBA and .204 ISO, which wasn’t quite as strong as his 2019 or 2020, but definitely was a move in the right direction.

He can be a streaky producer and turn in a few monster weeks to be one of your top infielders during that stretch. His strikeouts and low batting average won’t kill your team at all in this format, and he ranked in the 97th percentile of hard hit rate last year, showing there are plenty of good results possible.

58. Triston Casas, Boston Red Sox

Casas is one of the most interesting rookies to consider once the draft is over 150 picks old. He brings a very high ceiling and has shown the tools to make a big impact right away.

Last year in Triple-A Worcester, Casas swatted 11 homers in 72 games with a .376 wOBA and .208 ISO. Once he was called up he only hit .197, but showed a great plate approach with a 20.0% walk rate helping to prop up a .344 wOBA with five home runs.

He’s expected to hit 15-to-20 homers by just about every projection system coming into the year with a wOBA around .340. He’s just 23-years-old, but the Red Sox are expected to give him a very long look at 1B. Casas brings a high floor with his approach and a high ceiling if he breaks through.

60. Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

Lowe is a bounce-back candidate who brings a lot of upside if you can grab him at this point in your draft. He was limited to just 65 games last year, and when he did play, he hit just .221 with a disappointing .152 ISO and .306 wOBA. Those numbers were a huge letdown, but at least there was a reason for his diminished returns. He was shut down with a stress reaction in his lower back and later landed on the IL again for a triceps injury and more lower-back discomfort.

If Lowe is available at this point in drafts, though, he is worth a shot, as the upside is there if he’s healthy. Just two seasons ago, Lowe had 39 homers, 99 RBI and a .277 ISO over 149 games. If he can return to anywhere near that level, he’ll be a great late-round addition.

There’s risk baked into this ADP, for sure, but the upside is worth it, especially if you have some relatively reliable other options already on your roster. Lowe has looked healthy this Spring, going 7-for-20 with two homers in his first eight games.

