Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 17

BOS, CHI, GS, MEM, MIN, PHI and WAS are playing the first game of a back-to-back. No teams played on Thursday. Jayson Tatum ($10,800), Stephen Curry ($10,500), Kyrie Irving ($10,200) and Rudy Gobert ($7,000) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the GS/ATL game with the highest total at 248. The WAS/CLE game has the lowest total at 220. There is one double-digit spread - PHI -10.5 over CHA. The MIN/CHI game has the tightest spread at 2.5 points in favor of the Bulls. CHA, SA, HOU and POR are home dogs.

Guard

Studs

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics at Portland Trail Blazers ($8,900) – Over the last seven games, Brown has gone for at least 50 DKFP in five of those contests with a high of 63.75. The usage rate has been 36.5% and 34.2% in the two most recent games and he’s played 37 and 39 minutes. Jayson Tatum ($10,800) is questionable for tonight and, if he’s out, Brown should garner a massive usage rate. On the season, Brown has seen a 3.9% usage rate bump to a team-leading 35.3% when Tatum has been off the court. The environment should be a fantasy-friendly one tonight as Portland has been 28th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets ($6,100) – Murphy has gone for at least 30 DKFP in three of the last six games with a high of 59.25, so you know there’s upside. He’s attempted 7, 14, 7, 5, 9 and 9 treys over that span. Why is that important? Because the Rockets allow the most 3-point attempts and makes per game. They have also been 27th in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Trae Young ($9,500), Desmond Bane ($7,400), Jordan Poole ($6,200) if Curry is out, CJ McCollum ($7,700), Kevin Porter Jr. ($7,500), Tyus Jones ($6,700)

Value

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,100) – Over the last 16 games, Jones has played in only five due to a foot issue and an illness. On Wednesday, he played 32 minutes and looks to be fine now. Jones is averaging 1 DKFP per minute on the season. He’s gone for at least 30 DKFP 23 times with three over 40 and a high of 57.5. In three games against Memphis this season, Jones has put up 47.5, 33 and 35.5 DKFP, with one of those going head-to-head against his brother.

Other Options - Austin Reaves ($5,600), Derrick White ($5,500), Marcus Smart ($5,200), Dennis Smith Jr. ($5,000)

Forward

Studs

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs ($7,300) – The DKFP can be volatile with JJJ but, when he puts it all together, it’s a thing of beauty because he can dominate at both ends of the court. In the last 10 games, he’s scored fewer than 20 DKFP twice. Not good. He’s gone over 40 DKFP four times, though. Not bad. With Ja Morant out, the usage rate has been in the mid to high 20% range and he’s scored over 20 points in four of the last six contests. The Spurs have played at the 5th-fastest pace over the last 10 games, so there should be plenty of opportunities to rack up those fantasy goodies.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers ($7,200) – Oubre missed 24 games, missing all of January and most of February. When he returned, he played in the low to mid-20s for the first three games. Since then, he’s averaged 36.8 minutes, 18.3 shots, 25.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.7 blocks. He’s gone for over 30 DKFP in six of seven games with a high of 50.5 DKFP. With LaMelo Ball out, Oubre has definitely shouldered more of the offensive responsibility. The 76ers aren’t a great matchup, as they play have been playing at the slowest pace over the last 10 games, but they have been only 26th in defensive rating over that span. The price, coupled with the usage, makes Oubre very palatable.

Other Options - Klay Thompson ($7,100), Evan Mobley ($7,600), Kyle Anderson ($6,900)

Value

Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards ($3,400) – Cedi wasn’t quite awesome earlier in the season, but he was playing close to 30 minutes at one point. Once the calendar flipped, he was relegated to playing in the teens and racked up three DNPs over the last month or so. In the last two games, though, he’s played 31 and 30 minutes. Donovan Mitchell ($9,000) missed one of those games but Jarrett Allen has missed the last three and is out for tonight. With Allen out, Evan Mobley ($7,600) has slid down to center, which has opened up forward minutes for Cedi to be Osman. When he’s on the court, Osman is not shy to shoot and has put up 22.25 and 34 DKFP in the two most recent contests.

Other Options - Jonathan Kuminga ($4,400), Al Horford ($5,400), Herbert Jones ($5,300)

Center

Studs

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ($8,000) – Vucevic is underappreciated as one of the more well-rounded centers in the league. He can score from all three levels, rebound, dish out dimes and rack up some defensive stats. While he consistently won’t go bonkers from a fantasy perspective, due to playing alongside Zach LaVine ($8,800) and DeMar DeRozan ($8,700), he has put up three games with over 60 DKFP this season with a high of 76.75. Over the last four games, he’s gone for at least 40 DKFP in all with a high of 50.25. The last time he faced Minnesota back in December, he put up 47.25 DKFP.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks ($10,700) – Davis sat last game, which was the second of a back-to-back. Playing against the lowly Rockets, the team likely thought a W was in the bag. Well, they lost and now sit 10th in the Western Conference. Davis should be well-rested and should dominate at both ends of the court to help secure a playoff spot. Over his last eight games, Davis has gone for at least 50 DKFP in all but one with four over 60 DKFP. Dallas has been 22nd in defensive rating over the last 10 games.

Other Options - Zach Collins ($6,500), Alperen Sengun ($6,900), Joel Embiid ($11,400)

Value

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies ($5,600) – It’s funny that people were calling Sochan the next Dennis Rodman. Sure, the dying of the hair and wearing of number 10 are similar, but that’s where the similarities end. Their games could not be more different. Rodman was a rebounding specialist while Sochan is a well-rounded offensive hub. He can post up smaller defenders, break down slower ones on the perimeter, dish out dimes, and of course, rebound. Over the last four games, he’s put up 49.25, 33.5, 28 and 47.75 DKFP. The usage rate has been at least 25% in all of those games with two at 34%. I like the price too much for the expected playing time, usage and upside.

Other Options - Xavier Tillman ($5,200), Nick Richards ($5,600), Trendon Watford ($4,500) if Jerami Grant is out

