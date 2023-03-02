Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Warriors vs. Clippers Showdown on March 2

Despite there only being four games in the NBA on Thursday, there are a couple of exciting matchups. One of them will be played between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Captain’s Picks

Kawhi Leonard ($14,100 CP): Leonard has played in 20 of the last 23 games for the Clippers, logging 37 minutes per game during that span. He has looked like his old self, averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 3-pointers per game during that stretch. He just faced the Warriors a couple of weeks ago, scoring 54.8 DKFP across 34 minutes. His upside is as high as any player in this game.

Klay Thompson ($12,000 CP): When Thompson is feeling it, he is one of the most fun shooters to watch in the league. He has been locked in lately, averaging 28 points and 6.1 3-pointers per game over the last nine. During that stretch, he shot 47.3% from the field and 47% from behind the arc. With Stephen Curry (lower leg) still sidelined, Thompson should continue to receive added shot attempts.

UTIL Plays

Draymond Green ($6,800): After missing back-to-back games with a knee injury, Green made his return Tuesday vs. the Trail Blazers. He certainly looked healthy, recording 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks over 32 minutes. Despite his limited scoring upside, Green’s ability to contribute in a variety of categories has enabled him to score at least 30.3 DKFP in eight of his last 10 games.

Kevon Looney ($5,800): Curry and Andrew Wiggins (personal) have both missed the last five games for the Warriors. During that span, Looney scored at least 33.3 DKFP three times. Curry and Wiggins remain out for this game, so expect Looney to remain in an expanded role. The Warriors also need his size in a matchup against Ivica Zubac ($6,200) and Mason Plumlee ($5,400).

Anthony Lamb ($2,200): Lamb has quietly been a productive bench player for the Warriors. They have relied on him even more with Wiggins out, playing him an average of 24 minutes over the last five games. That enabled Lamb to score at least 15.5 DKFP four times. At such a cheap salary, he is worth considering in tournament play.

Fades

Mason Plumlee ($5,400): Despite Plumlee being a starter for the Hornets, the Clippers traded for him to provide depth behind Zubac. He started two games in which Zubac was out with a calf injury, but he hasn’t played more than 18 minutes off the bench in any of the three games that he has played with Zubac healthy. Looney has nearly the same salary and has a much larger role for the Warriors, so there’s no reason to even think about adding Plumlee to your entry.

THE OUTCOME

This is an interesting matchup. The Warriors have been excellent at home with a 25-7 record there this season, but the Clippers are a respectable 18-16 on the road. They are in a much better situation on the health front, although they have lost all three games since Russell Westbrook ($7,400) joined the team. When these two teams last played, the Clippers won by 10 points in Los Angeles. This game should be closer, but look for the Clippers to deal the Warriors a rare home loss while they wait for the returns of Curry and Wiggins.

Final Score: Clippers 119, Warriors 116

