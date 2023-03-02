Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for March 2

Four. That’s how many games are in store for this Thursday. The people have congregated outside the NBA offices in New York, shouting “We want more! We want more!” Unfortunately, there is nothing they can do anymore. Let’s focus on what is in store. Search far and wide, open every drawer to land on the ultimate core. Do we hunt for the ceiling or settle for the floor? So many doors stand before us. Choose wisely and you can obtain the highest score, profiting to heights like Jesse Livermore. Good luck tonight. May one of your lineups soar to the heights of Thor.

GS and LAC are playing the first game of a back-to-back. PHI played last night. Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200) and Keldon Johnson ($6,900) are the notable players who are questionable. Keep abreast of all the injury news @dklive.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the IND/SA with the highest total at 238. The TOR/WAS game has the lowest total at 222. The Pacers are the biggest favorite over the Spurs by 5 points while the TOR/WAS game has the tightest spread at 2 points.

Guard

Studs

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($8,200) – The guards in the PHI/DAL game will likely score more raw points but I’m not sure the prices paid will be worth it. Could those players make me eat my words? Wouldn’t be the first time, but I have doubts that they put up a “have-to-have-it” score. This brings me to Poole. He’s not a screaming bargain, but the savings could be beneficial, especially since I think he could come close to matching the higher-priced options.

I usually eschew Poole because of the inconsistent shooting efficiency and limited contributions in the periphery categories. Over the last two games, though, the usage rate has been 39.4% and 31.1% as Stephen Curry continues to miss time. He did put up 43.75 and 29.25 DKFP, so the range of outcomes is wide, but he does have a 50-DKFP upside. The 6 and 4 assists are encouraging as well, while he’s had two games in the last four with 2 steals each.

Other Options - Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200) if he plays, Klay Thompson ($7,800), Russell Westbrook ($7,000)

Value

Delon Wright, Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors ($4,600) – Wright averages 0.88 DKFP per minute and has been relegated to a reserve role for much of the season. With Monte Morris out, he’s started the last two games and played 28 and 31 minutes, contributing 19.5 and 20.75 DKFP. He’s a low-usage player, so he won’t knock the socks off of you, but he provides a little something in every category, especially in the defensive ones. Wright has gone for over 30 DKFP four times this season in 32 games.

Other Options - TJ McConnell ($3,600) if Haliburton is out, Devonte’ Graham ($4,400), Blake Wesley ($3,400) if Branham is out.

Forward

Studs

Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors ($8,500) – The Clippers are annoying now since Westbrook joined the team because he siphons off usage from Kawhi and George. It is what it is, though. Both Kawhi and George will garner a usage rate of around 30% and both will likely end up in the 40-DKFP range. They both have 60-DKFP upside as well. Choosing when each one does what is a fruitless endeavor, so I will take the $800 discount with George and go from there. DiVincenzo could be the primary matchup on George and, while he’s a solid defender, he gives up a ton of size to George.

Other Options - Kawhi Leonard ($9,300), Keldon Johnson ($6,900) if he plays, Draymond Green ($6,300)

Value

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers at San Antonio Spurs ($5,600) – Hield averages 0.99 DKFP per minute. The usage rate isn’t high because he’s primarily a bomber from downtown, and he will likely end up in the 20 to 30 DKFP range. He can get hot, though, and has two games over 45 DKFP in the last 10 games. The Spurs are 21st in defensive rating and, while they are 18th in treys made, they are 26th in 3-point percentage. Hield is 10th in the NBA, converting 42.6% of his attempts from downtown.

Other Options - Benedict Mathurin ($4,800), Jeremy Sochan ($5,300), Jordan Nwora ($3,400)

Center

Studs

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks ($10,800) – Embiid is one of the best centers...Scratch that. Embiid is one of the best fantasy players in the game. He plays around 35 minutes per game and garners a usage rate in the high 30s. He literally does it all, which provides a high floor. You want ceiling? He’s exceeded 70 DKFP six times this season with a high of 100.25. The Mavericks have boosted the FPPM to centers by 12.45% above league average. Giddy up.

Other Options - Myles Turner ($7,400), Zach Collins ($6,400), Jakob Poeltl ($6,200)

Value

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers ($5,400) – Looney is the boy who comes to pick up your daughter with the nicely pressed IZOD collared shirt, tucked in and says “sir” and “please.” He won’t be pressing the NOS on the freeway, reaching heights of 60 DKFP. Nope, he’s going to land in the 30 DKFP range. Which is fine and respect needs to be given. He’s exceeded points expectations 90% of the time this season and, over the last seven games, he’s gone for at least 25 DKFP in all with four above 30 and a high of 39.75. That’s despite the minutes being all over the map. If you want the upside, then go in another direction. If you want solid points at the price point, you won’t be Looney for considering Kevon. To reiterate how solid Looney has been lately, his blurb has been a mainstay in this piece for the last week or so. I haven’t touched it except for changing some of the numbers.

Other Options - Charles Bassey ($3,800), Daniel Theis ($3,000)

