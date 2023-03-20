Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, make bracket selections and provide their one-and-done strategy for the event from Austin CC.

2023 Match Play — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools

2023 Match Play — DraftKings Picks | One and Done | Own Projections

Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail

2023 Match Play DraftKings Notes

Field: 64 players

Cut: Group Play then Knockout Stage

Lineup Lock: Wednesday, March 22

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 Match Play: Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Ball Striking

Par 4s Gained 350-400 Yards

Proximity Gained 100-150 Yards

Birdies or Better Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 Match Play: Course

Course: Austin CC

Yardage: 7,108

Par: 71

Greens: TifEagle bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis

2023 Match Play: Past Winners

2022: Scottie Scheffler

2021 Billy Horschel

2019 Kevin Kisner

2018 Bubba Watson

2017 Dustin Johnson

2016 Jason Day

2023 Match Play DraftKings Picks

Elite Values

Jon Rahm $11,000

Max Homa $10,100

High-End Value

Jason Day $9,100

Tyrrell Hatton $9,000

Second-Level Values

Chris Kirk $7,800

Mid-Level Values

Min Woo Lee $7,600

Scrub Values

Denny McCarthy $6,900

Mav McNealy $6,800

2023 Match Play Bracket Picks

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $750K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.