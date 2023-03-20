Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play DraftKings Picks, Predictions, Preview, Sleepers

Pat Mayo and Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Picks. The guys give their fantasy golf picks, make bracket selections and provide their one-and-done strategy for the event from Austin CC.
Get Link To PME RAKE FREE Match Play DraftKings Contest
2023 Match Play — Picks & Preview | Info & Research | Stats/Tools
2023 Match Play — DraftKings Picks | One and Done | Own Projections
Subscribe To the PME — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Twitter | E-Mail
2023 Match Play DraftKings Notes
Field: 64 players
Cut: Group Play then Knockout Stage
Lineup Lock: Wednesday, March 22
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 Match Play: Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Ball Striking
Par 4s Gained 350-400 Yards
Proximity Gained 100-150 Yards
Birdies or Better Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 Match Play: Course
Course: Austin CC
Yardage: 7,108
Par: 71
Greens: TifEagle bermuda overseeded with Poa Trivialis
2023 Match Play: Past Winners
2022: Scottie Scheffler
2021 Billy Horschel
2019 Kevin Kisner
2018 Bubba Watson
2017 Dustin Johnson
2016 Jason Day
2023 Match Play DraftKings Picks
Elite Values
Jon Rahm $11,000
Max Homa $10,100
High-End Value
Jason Day $9,100
Tyrrell Hatton $9,000
Second-Level Values
Chris Kirk $7,800
Get Link To PME RAKE FREE Match Play DraftKings Contest
Mid-Level Values
Min Woo Lee $7,600
Scrub Values
Denny McCarthy $6,900
Mav McNealy $6,800
2023 Match Play Bracket Picks
Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $750K Pitch + Putt [$200K to 1st]
Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.
Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.
Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).
I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.