Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Lineup Strategy for Clippers vs. Thunder Showdown on March 21

There will be six games in the NBA on Tuesday, one of which will be between two Western Conference teams battling for playoff spots when the Los Angeles Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will also be the featured Showdown contest on DraftKings, so let’s discuss some players to consider for your entries.

Captain’s Picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($16,800 CP): Gilgeous-Alexander has the Thunder firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot. He is having a fantastic season, averaging a career-high 31.4 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game. In two meetings vs. the Clippers this season, he scored 63.3 and 44.8 DKFP. His ceiling is as high as any player on either side of this game.

Kawhi Leonard ($16,500 CP): The Clippers had a back-to-back set Saturday and Sunday. Leonard sat out the first game, then scored 38.3 DKFP across 40 minutes in the second game. He has been locked in since the All-Star break, averaging 30.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.9 3-pointers per game over nine contests. The Thunder have played at the second-fastest pace in the league, which should afford Leonard with plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

UTIL Plays

Paul George ($10,600): Like Leonard, George has also been consistent for the Clippers, scoring at least 32.5 DKFP in each of his last seven games. He even scored at least 40.5 DKFP five times during that stretch. A case could be made for deploying him at the Captain’s spot, but at a minimum, he’s a great option for a utility position.

Ivica Zubac ($7,200): The Thunder are lacking at the center position, which is a reason why they have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league. Enter Zubac, who has three straight double-doubles and is averaging a career-high 10.2 rebounds per game for the season. The two previous times he faced the Thunder, he scored 45.5 and 40.5 DKFP, respectively.

Jaylin Williams ($3,400): In order to fit a couple of the big names from this game into your lineup, you’ll need to take a chance on someone with a cheap salary. One that stands out is Williams, who could be forced into added playing time to battle with Zubac and Mason Plumlee ($4,600). While his recent production hasn’t been off the charts, Williams has scored at least 20.5 DKFP in three of his last four games. Similar production at this salary would provide excellent value.

Fades

Luguentz Dort ($7,000): When Dort gets hot, he can score in bunches. For example, he recently scored 24 points on his way to 41.8 DKFP vs. the Nets. However, he hasn’t been able to consistently duplicate that kind of production. In fact, he has scored 26.8 DKFP or fewer in four of his last six games. Given the limitations his salary will put on the rest of your budget, avoiding him could be key.

THE OUTCOME

The Thunder are 7-3 over their last 10 games, which has given them a shot to only make the play-in tournament, but maybe finishing as high as the fifth or sixth seed in the West. The problem for this game: OKC is only 13-21 on the road this season. With home-court advantage in their favor, look for the Clippers to come away with the victory.

Final Score: Clippers 118, Thunder 113

